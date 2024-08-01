MCU Rumor Roundup: Major THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Spoilers, Taskmaster's New Suit, And MCU Reboot

With Deadpool & Wolverine now in theaters, you might think that there will be far fewer rumours to sift through in the coming months. Well, guess again because there are plenty of huge MCU movies and TV shows on the way generating just as much interest as that threequel.

Thanks to The Cosmic Circus, we have some fascinating new intel on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. According to Alex Perez, Marvel Studios may use this opportunity to show us what happens when a universe ends, suggesting the plan is for Marvel's First Family to eventually make a permanent home on Earth-616.

He adds that while the reboot will begin by showing us a glimpse at the Fantastic Four's origin, when we jump to the team's present, they're no longer together and are instead doing their own thing.

However, we'd assume Reed and Sue are still an item because the scooper is insistent that Franklin Richards appears in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

The Fantastic Four will reunite when Galactus threatens Earth, but there's a unique twist with the villain; apparently, like America Chavez, there's only one of him in the entire Multiverse and he feeds off planets across every reality. This presumably means he devours branched timelines and is powerful enough to travel between them.

Perez has also heard that the plan is still for Red Hulk to fight Bruce Banner "at some point," but is uncertain how Marvel Studios can squeeze in a World War Hulk project before the next two Avengers movies.

Talking of those, it sounds like the plan is still to reboot the MCU after Secret Wars, finally giving us the true Marvel Universe after He Who Remains created a Sacred Timeline which removed the threat of the Fantastic Four and X-Men.

As for Thunderbolts*, he believes Bucky isn't in the movie very much and says the current plan is for him to play a bigger role in the Doomsday and Secret Wars. As for Taskmaster (played by Olga Kurylenko), she's getting a drastic costume change which has "more of the comic-accurate look" and is compared to a S.H.I.E.L.D. uniform.

Marvel Studios may have dropped the ball with the mask (again), though, as Perez believes it "looks bad" and compares it to what DC's Red Hood wears.

The increasingly unreliable @MyTimeToShineH has also posted a couple of new scoops, including plans for a new Runaways project and the fact Wolverine will get a new suit in Avengers: Secret Wars.

