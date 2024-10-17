NYCC Marvel Banner Features First Look At THE FANTASTIC FOUR's H.E.R.B.I.E.; Red Hulk, And More

New York Comic-Con is starting to heat up, and before the panels get underway (The Penguin's is just starting), Marvel Studios has unveiled a new mural spotlighting several MCU heroes and villains.

Though he (or she?) did appear briefly in the leaked trailer, the banner gives us a first proper look at H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We also get our best look yet at Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) from Captain America: Brave New World, a silhouetted glimpse of some of the Thunderbolts, and more.

We're still not sure who is providing the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E., but there's some speculation that it might be Natasha Lyonne, whose role in the upcoming reboot has yet to be confirmed (we'd say she's more likely to be playing Alicia Masters, but you never know).

Check out the full banner below along with some close-up shots of H.E.R.B.I.E. and Red Hulk.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. He'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.