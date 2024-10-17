NYCC Marvel Banner Features First Look At THE FANTASTIC FOUR's H.E.R.B.I.E.; Red Hulk, And More

As New York Comic-Con gets underway, Marvel Studios has unveiled a new banner featuring new looks at several MCU characters along with our first proper look at H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 17, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

New York Comic-Con is starting to heat up, and before the panels get underway (The Penguin's is just starting), Marvel Studios has unveiled a new mural spotlighting several MCU heroes and villains.

Though he (or she?) did appear briefly in the leaked trailer, the banner gives us a first proper look at H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We also get our best look yet at Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) from Captain America: Brave New World, a silhouetted glimpse of some of the Thunderbolts, and more.

We're still not sure who is providing the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E., but there's some speculation that it might be Natasha Lyonne, whose role in the upcoming reboot has yet to be confirmed (we'd say she's more likely to be playing Alicia Masters, but you never know).

Check out the full banner below along with some close-up shots of H.E.R.B.I.E. and Red Hulk.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. He'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/17/2024, 11:27 AM
The inclusion of HERBIE has me worried, he’s universally detested by FF fans.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 10/17/2024, 12:25 PM
@soberchimera - naw. this ain't true. I know alot of FF fans that like Herbie. Especially compared to She-Thing, lol
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/17/2024, 12:31 PM
@DarkeyeZ - Considering he was created solely because they couldn’t use Human Torch in a cartoon that was so bad it only lasted a single season (even Stan Lee admitted the show’s poor quality), I’d say at best some FF fans just TOLERATE Herbie.
The1st
The1st - 10/17/2024, 12:43 PM
@soberchimera - Marvel loves that comedy soooo much though.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/17/2024, 11:28 AM
That's a really smart design for HERBIE, making his face a magnetic tape drive.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/17/2024, 11:31 AM
HERBIE looking real good. Hope he sounds exactly like he did in the cartoon. Get Frank Welker back!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/17/2024, 11:34 AM
@ObserverIO -

Word is that HERBIE is the part they got Natasha Lyonne for, which I'm more than happy with. Granted, I wanted Stephen Merchant with his classic Wheatley shenanigans from Portal 2, but still, great pick!
cubrn
cubrn - 10/17/2024, 12:00 PM
@DrReedRichards - I was also hoping that's who she was playing
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/17/2024, 12:15 PM
@ObserverIO - You could say he looks fully loaded
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/17/2024, 11:33 AM
that goofy looking robot thing is gonna make billions of millions of money when the marketing for ff4 hits, it'll out sell both baby yoda, baby dancing groot and WALL-E all combinded. I've already pre-ordered the funko pop.

User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 10/17/2024, 11:35 AM
Is that a female Galactus?
mountainman
mountainman - 10/17/2024, 11:38 AM
@narrow290 - Yes. Apparently that is something we are getting in What If Season 3 🙄
narrow290
narrow290 - 10/17/2024, 11:39 AM
@mountainman - Disney will never learn..
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/17/2024, 11:49 AM
@narrow290 - for once, I'll approve
User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 10/17/2024, 11:50 AM
@narrow290 - dont assume their gender!!!
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/17/2024, 11:55 AM
@narrow290 - Goddammit Disney. Why would you-

*looks closer*

Uuh actually I'm giving this a pass. Can we get her sooner?
cubrn
cubrn - 10/17/2024, 12:02 PM
@narrow290 - So you want Galactus to be the same exact thing every single time across the infinite multiverse?
narrow290
narrow290 - 10/17/2024, 12:11 PM
@Reginator - The boobs kinda threw me off..
narrow290
narrow290 - 10/17/2024, 12:12 PM
@cubrn - I mean, I at least want a comic accurate take on him his 1st outing. is that too much to ask?
cubrn
cubrn - 10/17/2024, 12:17 PM
@narrow290 - Is he not comic accurate in Fantastic Four?
SKetCH
SKetCH - 10/17/2024, 12:19 PM
@mountainman - Umm... no.

First, it's not a female Galactus, it's his daughter, Galacta. She's canon and not a new character.

Lastly, this isn't for 'What If', it's for the video game Marvel RIVALS. She's been featured numerous times in the games marketing videos.

The more you know...
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/17/2024, 12:31 PM
@SKetCH - oh snap.
GameOn
GameOn - 10/17/2024, 11:38 AM
Natasha Lyonne as HERBIE sounds pretty funny tbh
mountainman
mountainman - 10/17/2024, 11:46 AM
Storm is on the side with the live action characters and not on the side with the What If characters 🧐
SKetCH
SKetCH - 10/17/2024, 12:21 PM
@mountainman - Don't think too hard on it. Storm is in a letter with COMIC book characters. Don't forget where all these characters come from.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/17/2024, 12:23 PM
@mountainman - i noticed that as well... but i cant think of an upcoming movie where she would show up??
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 11:50 AM
User Comment Image
tb86
tb86 - 10/17/2024, 11:54 AM
With the recent negative test screenings of Captain America: Brave New World, what will happen next? Will they do more reshoots? Will the film be delayed? Will they release what they already have despite the Negative Response?
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/17/2024, 11:56 AM
@tb86 - I really want that movie to be good but everything in my gut is telling me it won't be.

From the extensive reshoots, it going over-budget, the lack of a hook in the trailer, and the plot leaks (if they're real).
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/17/2024, 11:58 AM
Herbie is in this lol? Haha I actually kind of love that.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/17/2024, 12:19 PM
Me: Is that a female Galactus? *runs to comment section*
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/17/2024, 12:27 PM
Hinting at Storm is so Disney 2024

Cant we start the mutants with Cyclops? A traditional alpha-white male? Lolz
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/17/2024, 12:30 PM
Nice to see Herbie after being ignored for so long in the movies and animation, annoying or not he's still considered a member of the FF family.

