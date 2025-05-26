THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Officially Releases ESPN Promos - Is A New Trailer Arriving Imminently?

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Officially Releases ESPN Promos - Is A New Trailer Arriving Imminently?

ESPN has officially released the two newly surfaced promos for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but could a trailer for the movie be released as soon as tonight? Here's the latest on where things stand...

News
By JoshWilding - May 26, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is up next for Marvel Studios, and new TV spots for the movie have been airing during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. 

They caution fans to stay tuned to the Western Conference Finals, and with the Thunder set to battle the Timberwolves tonight at 8.30pm ET, it's likely another promo will air during the game. There's also a chance that it confirms plans for a new trailer set to air during the Finals on June 5. 

We could get that tonight, of course, but chances are it's saved for early next month, seeing as The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn't arrive in theaters until late July. That game will also be a much bigger ratings draw.

In the officially released promos below, we see more of Marvel's First Family, with the spotlight primarily on Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, and the Human Torch...likely because animating The Thing for commercials like this would've been way too expensive. 

There are some snippets of footage from the movie itself, with the spotlight put on H.E.R.B.I.E. and the Fantasticar. 

"I would say maybe he just has a sort of rock exterior, but he’s a very human person," Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently told the Financial Times of his take on Ben Grimm. "That was definitely one of the attractive things about this job, that I am obscured, in a way."

Check out the HD versions of both promos for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Ben Grimm Hops In The Driver's Seat In New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot
Related:

Ben Grimm Hops In The Driver's Seat In New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot
DR. WHO Alum David Tennant Wanted To Play Mister Fantastic; MOON KNIGHT EP Updates Status Of Season 2
Recommended For You:

DR. WHO Alum David Tennant Wanted To Play Mister Fantastic; MOON KNIGHT EP Updates Status Of Season 2

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 5/26/2025, 6:06 AM
I grew up with the Fantastic Four(2005) and watched it always as a kid with my aunt back then. And still one of my favorite movies even the controversial sequel with the cloud Galactus(BUT Laurence Fishburne was great as SS). So I will give this a chance because after all it’s the family which kickstarted all. Only Complaints are:
- female SS(except if it’s based really on Shalla Bal 100% and is not a female version of Norrin Radd) then it’s ok :)
- Ben’s Voice. Isn’t it more grumpy?
- Pedro’s Mustache. I’ve seen fanart without it he looks PERFECT.
Other than that I will watch!!! I trust Feige🩵🤍4️⃣
Prettydeadly
Prettydeadly - 5/26/2025, 6:23 AM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - Fiege & the MCU have a good track record of adapting IPs onto screen for the first time with successful results. Ironman, Dr Strange, Thor, Antman, Cap, Guardians etc. I’m sure this will follow suit. The two previous iterations were forgettable and disposable especially the disastrous 2015 reboot. I’m also certain this film will be better than Superman Legacy, in terms of tone, writing, humour and execution. I’m looking forward to this. Everything I’ve seen so far looks decent. I really don’t care about a female SS, it doesn’t bother me in the slightest. Everyone seems to be giving Pedro a tough time but people forget that he was the studio’s last choice, not their first. It’s not his fault that the role was passed onto him last minute.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/26/2025, 6:12 AM
User Comment Image

The reason why Disney lets Pedro keep the stache

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder