THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Officially Releases ESPN Promos - Is A New Trailer Arriving Imminently?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is up next for Marvel Studios, and new TV spots for the movie have been airing during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

They caution fans to stay tuned to the Western Conference Finals, and with the Thunder set to battle the Timberwolves tonight at 8.30pm ET, it's likely another promo will air during the game. There's also a chance that it confirms plans for a new trailer set to air during the Finals on June 5.

We could get that tonight, of course, but chances are it's saved for early next month, seeing as The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn't arrive in theaters until late July. That game will also be a much bigger ratings draw.

In the officially released promos below, we see more of Marvel's First Family, with the spotlight primarily on Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, and the Human Torch...likely because animating The Thing for commercials like this would've been way too expensive.

There are some snippets of footage from the movie itself, with the spotlight put on H.E.R.B.I.E. and the Fantasticar.

"I would say maybe he just has a sort of rock exterior, but he’s a very human person," Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently told the Financial Times of his take on Ben Grimm. "That was definitely one of the attractive things about this job, that I am obscured, in a way."

Check out the HD versions of both promos for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.