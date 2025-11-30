THE ODYSSEY Trailer Runtime Revealed As New Details Surface About Plans For 6-Minute Prologue In IMAX Theaters

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of 2026's most highly anticipated movies, and a new report reveals when we can expect to see the next trailer, how long it will be, and plans for a 6-minute prolgue.

By JoshWilding - Nov 30, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Excitement for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is through the roof. In fact, the movie is so highly anticipated that even a new trailer release is considered something of an event among film lovers.

According to World of Reel (via SFFGazette.com), a six-minute prologue is currently scheduled to play in IMAX theaters on December 12. That will be paired with screenings of One Battle After Another and Sinners, and unsurprisingly, it's set to be exclusive to those giant-size screens. 

However, a new trailer is then expected to be run before Avatar: Fire and Ash the following week, starting December 19. That may get a few days of exclusivity in theaters, but we'd imagine it being released online relatively soon after. Either way, it will be competing with Avengers: Doomsday for attention! 

Scooper Daniel Richtman has also weighed in, revealing that the sneak peek will have a 1-minute, 52-second runtime. Our first look at the next Avengers movie is expected to be only around 50 seconds long. 

Recently, Matt Damon—who plays Odysseus—told Empire Online that The Odyssey is "exactly what you want of a summer movie." He added, "It should be the most massively entertaining film. It should feel mythic." 

"I can say, without hyperbole, that it was the best experience of my career," the Bourne actor enthused. "I saw the horse on the beach and I was just like, 'F***.' It was just so cool. We were shooting that [Trojan horse] stuff next week, so I go, 'How are you going to do it?' And [Nolan] goes, 'I don’t know. We’ll just get in there and figure it out.'"

"If you’re going to have an existential crisis as you pass the Sirens and you’re lashed to a mast, it’s there," Damon added while reflecting on the experience of reading Nolan's script and how the filmmaker translated that to the screen. "If it says you’re running for your life from a Cyclops, you’re going to run for your life. Chris doesn’t hide the ball."

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." 

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026.

