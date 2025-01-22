THE PUNISHER's Jon Bernthal And SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Share The Screen Again...In THE ODYSSEY

Christopher Nolan has assembled Hollywood's brightest stars for his take on The Odyssey, and Daredevil: Born Again star Jon Bernthal is the latest addition to the movie's stacked cast. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2025 06:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

Christopher Nolan's next movie, an adaptation of The Odyssey, is generating a huge amount of excitement in Hollywood. Now, as the filmmaker gears up to begin shooting his first fantasy epic, the star-studded cast has added another impressive name. 

According to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com), Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher star Jon Bernthal has joined the cast of the movie. His role is being kept under wraps, but he's the latest A-Lister to board the project which will be led by Spider-Man 4's Tom Holland. 

Also part of the cast are Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last month. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." 

Of all the movies we expected Nolan to helm, a new take on the epic poem composed by Homer in the 8th Century wasn't predicted or guessed by anyone. However, it's not a stretch to suggest the filmmaker will deliver something special here.

For those of you unfamiliar with the tale, as the trade explains, "The ancient Greek poem is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will."

"The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope."

Bernthal recently won an Emmy for his role in FX's The Bear and has The Accountant 2 and Netflix's His & Hers on the way later this year. For comic book fans, it's his return as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again this March that's most anticipated. 

"I think there’s a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," the actor previously said of his upcoming MCU debut. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply."

"I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank," Bernthal continued. "I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

While Holland and Bernthal previously starred in Pilgrimage, this reunion would be all the more amazing if it were to instead take place in the MCU. There's still time for that, of course, especially if those Spider-Man 4 rumours are to be believed. 

Keep checking back here for updates on The Odyssey as we have them. 

Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 1/22/2025, 6:23 PM
They’ve already shared the screen in the Pilgrimage year ago.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/22/2025, 6:29 PM
@Gmoney84 - @ Polaris -
User Comment Image
thats part of the bait to get you to comment.
Polaris
Polaris - 1/22/2025, 6:25 PM
They've shared the screen already in Pilgrimage (2017)
LSHF
LSHF - 1/22/2025, 7:36 PM
@Polaris - Thank you.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 1/22/2025, 6:28 PM
User Comment Image
rychlec
rychlec - 1/22/2025, 6:30 PM
I'll still give a 'boo'. Spidey, Daredevil, Kingpin, Punisher, Black Cat... let's get back to basics, man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 6:42 PM
Josh knew what he was doing with that headline…

Anyway , Bernthal’s great so it’s always nice to see him in any project and especially here since it’s a Nolan film (I think he’s also working with him for the first time).

User Comment Image

I honestly have no clue who he could be playing though , it could be anyone from Ares to one of Penelope's suitors…

Maybe Poseidon?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 6:43 PM
My character predictions so far….

Matt Damon: Odysseus

Tom Holland:Telemachus

Anne Hathaway:Penelope

Charlize Theron:Athena

Lupita Nyong’o : Calypso

Robert Pattinson:Antinous

Zendaya: Circe.

Jon Bernthal:Poseidon
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/22/2025, 6:49 PM
I think Tom Holland and Matt Damon will both be Odysseus, just at different ages.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/22/2025, 6:53 PM
"You're just 10 bad years away from being me."
dracula
dracula - 1/22/2025, 6:57 PM
Punisher will help spiderman find the way home
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/22/2025, 7:02 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/22/2025, 7:02 PM

I can't wait for this. I wish it were a 2 parter with the Illiad.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/22/2025, 7:26 PM
@DocSpock - great balls of fire would that be f*cking awesome
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/22/2025, 8:06 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -

Take me on your mighty wings across the sky!!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/22/2025, 7:18 PM
Universal dropped the ball with The Wolf Man reboot. Jon Bernthal would have been awesome as the Wolf Man.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/22/2025, 7:30 PM
@SonOfAGif -
Not with the same script.

Paramount could make The Werewolf, starring him.

Set it before 1945. Maybe black and white.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/22/2025, 7:27 PM
Christopher Nolan had hired The Squad to play the Sirens, the women of The View to play Scylla, and Lizzo to play Charybdis.
StSteven
StSteven - 1/22/2025, 7:32 PM
I think that it would be hilarious if Nolan just subverted everyone's expectations and released a low budget stoner film in the vein of "Harold & Kumar Go to Whitecastle" and "Dude Where's my Car?" with all these A-list actors:

Odysseus: "Dude, where's my wife?"
Telemachus: "Dude I think you, like, left her back in- in- Ithbama? Iticka? Isticka?" *giggles*
Odysseus: "Isticka? Like, she's gonna Isticka her foot up my ass if I don't get back soon." *giggles*
Telemachus: "Better get going then 'cause time is tic-ticitha." *giggles*
Odysseus: "K, k, k, but, can we swing by China on the way back 'cause, dude, I could really go for some pot stickitas". *giggles* "But seriously dude, I've got the munchies."

😜

