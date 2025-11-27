Why Quentin Tarantino Can't Believe THE HUNGER GAMES Author Wasn't Sued For "Every F***ing Thing She Owns"

Why Quentin Tarantino Can't Believe THE HUNGER GAMES Author Wasn't Sued For &quot;Every F***ing Thing She Owns&quot;

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino has taken aim at The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins for allegedly "ripping off" one of his favourite movies, 2000's Battle Royale...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently appeared on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast (via SFFGazette.com) to share his 20 greatest movies of the 21st century so far. While his work has been celebrated by fans and critics alike, Tarantino has often divided opinions with his opinions on Hollywood.

The latest target for the Kill Bill and Inglorious Basterds helmer? The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins. When Tarantino revealed that he ranks Kinji Fukasaku's 2000 dystopian action thriller Battle Royale as his #11, he tore into the writer for what he perceives as stealing so much from the movie. 

For those of you who aren't familiar with Battle Royale, it revolves around a group of students in junior high school as they are forced to fight to the death by Japan's totalitarian government.

In comparison, The Hunger Games is set in the dystopian Panem, where the Capitol forces each of the 12 Districts to send one boy and one girl tribute to fight to the death in a televised annual event.

"I do not understand how the Japanese writer didn't sue Suzanne Collins for every f***ing thing she owns," Tarantino declared. "They just ripped off the f***ing book! Stupid book critics are not going to go watch a Japanese movie called 'Battle Royale,' so the stupid book critics never called her out on it."

"They talked about how it was the most original thing they’d ever f***ing read. As soon as the film critics saw the film they said, 'What the [frick]! This is just Battle Royale except PG!'" he added, before reflecting on the experience of seeing the movie for the first time. 

"I had no idea what the f*** was about to see. And holy f***ing shit! I don’t even know what I saw. It was so wild. Three months later I was at the Seattle Film Festival. They were going to be showing 'Battle Royale' at midnight. Nobody had seen this in America yet. I got to the midnight screening and that was one of the most exciting screenings as I waited for the movie to start."

"I knew what they were going to see. This is going to deliver more than they even know!" Tarantino exclaimed. "They are not prepared for how this is going to deliver. To have that knowledge was power."

While we'll have to wait and see what his #10 - #1 is, there are Tarantino's #20 - #11 picks for the 21st century's best movies: 

20. West Side Story
19. Cabin Fever
18. Moneyball
17. Chocolate
16. The Devil’s Rejects
15. The Passion of the Christ
14. School of Rock
13. Jackass: The Movie
12. Big Bad Wolves
11. Battle Royale

Collins has not responded to Tarantino's criticisms. Regardless of any similarities the franchise may have to Battle Royale, it continues to go from strength to strength, with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping set to be released on November 20, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
WICKED: FOR GOOD - Universal Confirms Plans To Return To Oz For More Movies
Related:

WICKED: FOR GOOD - Universal Confirms Plans To Return To Oz For More Movies
WICKED: FOR GOOD's Dorothy, Bethany Weaver, Shares Spoilery BTS Photos And Breaks Silence On Iconic Role
Recommended For You:

WICKED: FOR GOOD's Dorothy, Bethany Weaver, Shares Spoilery BTS Photos And Breaks Silence On Iconic Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Colton
Colton - 11/27/2025, 4:07 PM
Why is this site always second hand news now? Like a day or two late?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/27/2025, 4:09 PM
@Colton - There's a vetting process, that's why those rumour articles are always accurate.
Colton
Colton - 11/27/2025, 4:11 PM
@HashTagSwagg - ahhhhhh ok. Danny devito meme
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/27/2025, 4:12 PM
@Colton - maybe we all r living in the past while they r living in the future

User Comment Image
Colton
Colton - 11/27/2025, 4:22 PM
Tarantino rips off loads of shit in individual scenes which is no better than Hunger Games ripping off Battle Royale. He's a [frick]ing idiot
Kadara
Kadara - 11/27/2025, 4:59 PM
@Colton - He gets away by calling it an homage lol!
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 11/27/2025, 4:25 PM
and I'm guessing the Japanese battle royal was probably influenced by Ralph Ellisons battle Royale or maybe I dont know, roman gladiators who were at times normal people captured by slavers to fight each other. You could argue that Django unchained is pretty much Spartacus but with a black guy, same as you could say hunger games is battle Royale with white people. There's only so many plots, what makes the story is how you tell it, changes in setting, and characters. I like most of his movies, but I dont think id enjoy having a conversation with Tarantino. All his quotes in interviews make it seem like he thinks his opinion is superior to everyone else's. Is his point that she didnt acknowledge that battle Royale influenced her? Kill bill is pretty much Lady snowblood and he himself has acknowledge it. He just changed how it was told and the setting and characters. to my knowledge he didnt seek permission from them

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/27/2025, 4:33 PM
She stole the idea from Battle Royale and now they’re like on their 11th movie
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/27/2025, 4:40 PM
I guess Tarantino only approves of stealing ideas when it's from high brow sources like Akira Kurosawa, like he does.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/27/2025, 4:47 PM
Tarantino after he writes a script with white people constantly saying the “N” word.
User Comment Image
CristianE
CristianE - 11/27/2025, 4:52 PM
Jackass The Movie?!
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 11/27/2025, 4:58 PM
Dead Race 2000, Rollerball, The Running Man etc, Tarantino is very hipocrital on this one.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 11/27/2025, 5:03 PM


Zionist idiot

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder