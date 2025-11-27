Why Quentin Tarantino Can't Believe THE HUNGER GAMES Author Wasn't Sued For "Every F***ing Thing She Owns"

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently appeared on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast (via SFFGazette.com) to share his 20 greatest movies of the 21st century so far. While his work has been celebrated by fans and critics alike, Tarantino has often divided opinions with his opinions on Hollywood.

The latest target for the Kill Bill and Inglorious Basterds helmer? The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins. When Tarantino revealed that he ranks Kinji Fukasaku's 2000 dystopian action thriller Battle Royale as his #11, he tore into the writer for what he perceives as stealing so much from the movie.

For those of you who aren't familiar with Battle Royale, it revolves around a group of students in junior high school as they are forced to fight to the death by Japan's totalitarian government.

In comparison, The Hunger Games is set in the dystopian Panem, where the Capitol forces each of the 12 Districts to send one boy and one girl tribute to fight to the death in a televised annual event.

"I do not understand how the Japanese writer didn't sue Suzanne Collins for every f***ing thing she owns," Tarantino declared. "They just ripped off the f***ing book! Stupid book critics are not going to go watch a Japanese movie called 'Battle Royale,' so the stupid book critics never called her out on it."

"They talked about how it was the most original thing they’d ever f***ing read. As soon as the film critics saw the film they said, 'What the [frick]! This is just Battle Royale except PG!'" he added, before reflecting on the experience of seeing the movie for the first time.

"I had no idea what the f*** was about to see. And holy f***ing shit! I don’t even know what I saw. It was so wild. Three months later I was at the Seattle Film Festival. They were going to be showing 'Battle Royale' at midnight. Nobody had seen this in America yet. I got to the midnight screening and that was one of the most exciting screenings as I waited for the movie to start."

"I knew what they were going to see. This is going to deliver more than they even know!" Tarantino exclaimed. "They are not prepared for how this is going to deliver. To have that knowledge was power."

While we'll have to wait and see what his #10 - #1 is, there are Tarantino's #20 - #11 picks for the 21st century's best movies:

20. West Side Story

19. Cabin Fever

18. Moneyball

17. Chocolate

16. The Devil’s Rejects

15. The Passion of the Christ

14. School of Rock

13. Jackass: The Movie

12. Big Bad Wolves

11. Battle Royale

Collins has not responded to Tarantino's criticisms. Regardless of any similarities the franchise may have to Battle Royale, it continues to go from strength to strength, with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping set to be released on November 20, 2026.