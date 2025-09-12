GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Reveals Whether He Makes Any Money From Baby Groot Merch Sales

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Reveals Whether He Makes Any Money From Baby Groot Merch Sales

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has reflected on creating Baby Groot for Marvel Studios in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and reveals whether he's getting a cut of those huge merchandise sales...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 12, 2025 02:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Vol. 2

Comic book writers Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning reinvented the Guardians of the Galaxy after Annihilation, and that gave filmmaker James Gunn a great starting point for his 2014 movie. 

Along the way, the current DC Studios co-CEO made the characters his own and must have left Disney executives smiling from ear to ear by introducing the world to Baby Groot. The adorable, pint-sized character is a huge merchandise seller, whether it's pricey life-size Hot Toys, countless Funko Pops, or Disney Parks shoulder plushies. 

Introduced at the end of 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, Baby Groot took centre stage in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 three years later and has since starred in his own Disney+ series (Gunn's involvement with that was minimal). 

Talking to Howard Stern earlier this week, Gunn revealed whether he's getting a cut of those Baby Groot merchandise sales. 

"We created the character Baby Groot, you know, I drew that character," the Superman helmer shared. "I don’t make any of that money in the same way that comic-book artists don't."

When the host put it to the filmmaker that Gunn made a mistake by not ensuring he was cut in on that side of things, the director quickly pointed out that he has no complaints with the compensation he received from Disney and Marvel Studios for his contributions to the MCU. 

"I’m incredibly well paid. Guardians 2 and 3, especially Guardians 3," he shared. "I am incredibly well paid up front and on the back end. I make back-end dollars too. I just don't make money off merchandising."

It would be highly unusual for a writer and director to be paid a cut of merchandise sales, but Gunn's mention of comic book artists is interesting. Now he's calling the shots at DC Studios, can we assume he's making sure those DC creatives are getting a fairer deal than those who work for Marvel Comics? Here's hoping.

After helming the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios (and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special), Gunn moved on to take charge of the DCU. So far, he's worked on Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2, and Man of Tomorrow, a Superman/Lex Luthor team-up heading to theaters in July 2027, is up next.

You can hear more from Gunn on Baby Groot in the video below. 

GOTG VOL. 2 Director Says Drax, Not Baby Groot, Was The Most Popular Character In Test Screenings
Related:

GOTG VOL. 2 Director Says Drax, Not Baby Groot, Was The Most Popular Character In Test Screenings
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2: James Gunn Says Stan Lee's Cameo Was Inspired By Fan Theories
Recommended For You:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2: James Gunn Says Stan Lee's Cameo Was Inspired By Fan Theories

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
EarlChai
EarlChai - 9/12/2025, 2:22 AM
"I don’t make any of that money in the same way that comic-book artists don't."

I remember hearing a modern comic book artist once say words to the effect of “the comics industry screwed over Jack Kirby. Why would I think they’d treat me any better?”
dracula
dracula - 9/12/2025, 2:29 AM
@EarlChai - really outside of Stan Lee and con man Bill Finger, who wasnt screwed over
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/12/2025, 2:52 AM

He didn’t get paid for Groot, but he did let him make out with his wife.
DTor91
DTor91 - 9/12/2025, 3:16 AM
Yeah, that’s just usually how it goes with work for hire. Also the reason why new characters for these publishers aren’t created in abundance and indie growth has exceeded big time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder