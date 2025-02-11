DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Morena Baccarin To Play The Sorceress In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

We have two new cast additions for the live-action Masters of the Universe movie here, with Morena Baccarin set to play the Sorceress, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson to take on the role of Fisto...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 11, 2025 06:02 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Following yesterday's behind-the-scenes photo of Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) and Camila Mendes (Riverdale) in the process of training for the lead roles of He-Man and Teela, we now have some new casting news courtesy of Deadline.

The live-action take on the classic animated series has added Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm, aka Fisto.

In the cartoon, the Sorceress was the powerful guardian of Castle Grayskull, and could transform into a falcon named Zoar. Fisto (yes, the dude with the metal fist who is the source of endless innuendo) started out as a villain before turning his back on Skeletor and becoming an ally of He-Man's.

Baccarin recently reprised her role as Vanessa Carlyle in Deadpool and Wolverine, while Jóhannesson will soon be seen as the villainous Copperhead in Captain America: Brave New World.

The movie will also star and Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself. Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man.

Though official plot details have not been disclosed, it sounds like the movie is going to make a pretty major change to the established lore surrounding Prince Adam/He-Man.

According to a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, the movie will introduce Adam as a regular guy in "the real world," working "a boring office job." Apparently, "the whole He-Man and Masters of the Universe story are tales he heard as a little kid."

If accurate, this would suggest that the following rumored synopsis was indeed on the level.

“10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

There have been a few variations on Prince Adam's origin in the animated shows and comic books over the years, but this would be the first time we'd see the character grow up on Earth before making his way back to Eternia as an adult - although it's worth noting that the '80s live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren was primarily set on Earth.

It's not exactly an original concept, but it would allow Adam to become more of an audience surrogate and add a "stranger in a strange land" dynamic.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

mountainman
mountainman - 2/11/2025, 6:52 AM
Best piece of news about this movie so far 😳
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/11/2025, 7:00 AM
@mountainman - Will we get a scene of sorceress pegging Skeletor, or is her strapon reserved for Deadpool, inquiring minds need to know.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/11/2025, 6:57 AM
So Prince Adam is Dr Don Blake in this version and He Man is Thor.

The sword is mjolnr.

Cool.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/11/2025, 7:01 AM
Morena is a great choice for the Sorceress though I wonder if they’ll have her be Teela’s mother in this iteration aswell like some others or not?.

Not too familiar with Johanneson but he seems to look the part of Malcolm/Fisto…

User Comment Image

However I guess this means him and Duncan/Man At Arms (played by Idris Elba) won’t be brothers in this like some other versions unless one of them is adopted.
epc1122
epc1122 - 2/11/2025, 7:08 AM
@TheVisionary25 - they could be half brothers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/11/2025, 7:26 AM
@epc1122 - perhaps but they might just go with one from the 80’s cartoon where he was a former villain turned hero.

He had no connection to Duncan in that.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 7:08 AM
I literally just fancast Sophie Turner as Sorceress yesterday, in order to get some redhead representation in this MOTU adaptation (since the cartoon was swimming in redheads). There goes that idea, lol.

But I mean, this Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto might do. I've never seen him, but with a name like that he's gotta be a redhead right?
User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/11/2025, 7:26 AM
@ObserverIO - Even with Scotland only 13% are redheads, Iceland 7%, Sweden 2% so...

...in short, no he isn't in the obvious redhead way of thinking, brown hair with maybe a tinge more red at most.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 7:28 AM
@Apophis71 - Wow, even in Scotland and Scandinavia they're dying out. Ireland's still full of them though I think.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 7:34 AM
Wait! I just googled it and they've also got a guy called Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson playing Goat Man!
He's def a redhead.
User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/11/2025, 7:44 AM
@ObserverIO - Fictional depictions aside, they were always a minority in all regions just more concentrated in some than other, Ireland it's 10% but there is even a small % of black Africans that are redhead (0.4% but still exist).

I mean the gene behind it is recesive so number presenting with it can go down but unlikely to ever go extinct and can skip multiple generations. Probably was an ancient historic drop in numbers due to how much they were feared in certain regions like the Ancient Greeks wiping out a lot of the Middle Eastern redheads (the inspiration behind the fictional take on Iran's Red Sonja) but in modern times been fairly stable percentages for quite a while now as I understand it but don't quote me on that, lol.

https://science.howstuffworks.com/life/genetic/redhead-extinction.htm

As research has shown redheads have greater tollerance to pain, and, erm, other benefits we may end up seeing an increase esp as now oft considered an attractive trait (hence high sales of red hair dye)

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14232827/redheads-dont-feel-pain-women-studies-higher-sexual-desire-orgasms.html
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 7:09 AM
Morena actually looks like she could be Camilla's mom.

And just like the Sorceress, she never seems to age.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/11/2025, 7:10 AM
because its currently curruent year she probably won't even have legs
User Comment Image
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 2/11/2025, 7:24 AM
FOR ETERNIA!!!!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/11/2025, 7:50 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/11/2025, 7:54 AM

She is far too hot to be wasted in crap like this.

