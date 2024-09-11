MORBIUS Actor Jared Leto Reportedly Offered Skeletor Role In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie

MORBIUS Actor Jared Leto Reportedly Offered Skeletor Role In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie

Though we have no idea if he has accepted, Jared Leto has reportedly been offered the role of Skeletor in the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 11, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

As Amazon MGM and Mattel continue to cast the main roles in the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe reboot, we may know which actor is being courted to play the villainous Skeletor.

According to Jeff Sneider, none other than Jared Leto has been offered the role. 

Leto will be very familiar to CBM fans, having played the Joker in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, and the titular Spider-Man villain in Sony's much-maligned Morbius. He also appeared in Blade Runner 2049, and has a key role in Disney's upcoming TRON: Ares.

If he accepts, Leto will join Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) as Prince Adam/He-Man, Riverdale alum Camila Mendes as his right-hand woman and (possible) love-interest, Teela, and the recently-cast Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Previous rumors have claimed that Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, Les Misérables) was in contention to play the iconic baddie.

He-Man's nemesis was played by Frank Langella in the previous live-action movie, and voiced by Star Wars legend Mark Hamill in the recent Netflix Masters of the Universe Revelations series.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we recently got word that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

An updated synopsis was recently revealed, it sounds like this adaptation will be making at least one major change to the established lore.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

There have been several different takes on Prince Adam's origin in the various animated shows and comic books, but this is the first time the character will grow up on Earth before making his way back to Eternia as an adult - although he '80s live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren was primarily set on Earth.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Netflix reportedly spent almost $30 million in development costs over two years working on the project, before deciding to walk away when the budget, originally set for more than $200 million, could not be meaningfully reduced.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Live-Action Movie Casts GLOW Star Alison Brie As Evil-Lyn
Related:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Live-Action Movie Casts GLOW Star Alison Brie As Evil-Lyn
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie Casts RIVERDALE Alum Camila Mendes As Teela
Recommended For You:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie Casts RIVERDALE Alum Camila Mendes As Teela
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/11/2024, 8:32 AM
His best role was when he got the shit beat out of him in Fight Club
mountainman
mountainman - 9/11/2024, 8:38 AM
Potentially hot take: I actually like this casting. Sure Leto’s method acting can seem a bit much and hasn’t always produced the best results. But the guy CAN act. And Skeletor will ideally be portrayed as over the top and a bit flamboyant as he traditionally has been vs being a typical brooding bad guy.

Or it could turn out as bad as some of his other recent roles. I don’t know. Just please don’t cast some generic bad guy actor that is going to turn Skeletor into brooding evil bad guy. Because that isn’t who the character is.

I’d prefer Nic Cage to Jared Leto if we are going for actors in this category though.
Matador
Matador - 9/11/2024, 9:17 AM
@mountainman - Wow Nic Cage as Skeletor that be something; I think I want to watch that.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/11/2024, 9:19 AM
@Matador - He could just channel his Dracula from Renfield and slightly tweek it. Perfect Skeletor.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/11/2024, 8:40 AM
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/11/2024, 8:49 AM
Crazy they keep giving this guy chances, he’s not even a particularly good actor. He must have dirt on someone
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/11/2024, 9:06 AM
Anyone else and no to Brolin too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 9:06 AM
I’m not a Leto fan by any means but to be fair , I do think he could pull off Skeletor given his work as the Hatbox Ghost in the recent Haunted Mansion film.

User Comment Image

However personally if the early rumors were true , I would’ve preferred Sacha Baron Cohen but oh well.

Anyway , interested to see what backstory they go with for this version of the character (some have him as the brother of King Randor who is Prince Adam’s father amongst others)?.

Cautiously optimistic for this film so fingers crossed!!.
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 9/11/2024, 9:12 AM
Please God, no. Who on God's green one with any connection to the MotU movie thought he would be a good fit for Skeletor?

They need to get someone like Willem Dafoe. If they do Skeletor right, we won't see his face, but we'll instantly know his voice.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/11/2024, 9:17 AM
he is still the second best live action Morbius that we've had so you gotta respect that
User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 9/11/2024, 9:18 AM
Just please no more forehead tattoos.
xfan320
xfan320 - 9/11/2024, 9:24 AM
30 Seconds to Eternia

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder