28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE Deleted Scene Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Digital Debut

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta's 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives on Digital tomorrow (February 17), followed by 4K UHD SteelBook, Blu-ray & DVD on April 21.

Now, IGN as shared a deleted scene featuring the aftermath of Doctor Kelson's (Ralph Fiennes) conversation with Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell).

In the theatrical cut, Crystal approaches Kelson after Jimmy Ink spots him dancing with the alpha infected known as Sampson, and threatens to kill the former GP if he doesn't pretend to be "Old Nick" in an effort to get Jimmy's followers in line.

Kelson agrees, but in this extended version of the scene, we see Crystal bolting like a coward when he spots Sampson approaching in the distance.

The Bone Temple bombed at the box office, despite positive reviews and a general consensus among fans that the sequel was an improvement over Danny Boyle's previous film. It remains to be seen if the final part of the trilogy happens, but the ending of The Bone Temple sets-up a third movie by reintroducing Cillian Murphy's Jim from the original 28 Days Later.

In this exclusive deleted scene from @sonypicsathome @28YearsLaterMov: The Bone Temple, Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) and Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) part ways just as the infected Alpha Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry) arrives! pic.twitter.com/2BDjZx6HXu — IGN (@IGN) February 16, 2026

SPECIAL FEATURES - 4K UHD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL EXTRAS

Commentary with Director Nia DaCosta

Behind The Scenes: New Blood, The Doctor and the Devil, Beneath the Rage

Deleted Scene

Infected Takes: Bloopers

4K UHD & Blu-ray include a Digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above.

DVD EXTRAS - Commentary with Director Nia DaCosta Behind The Scenes: New Blood, The Doctor and the Devil, Beneath the Rage

The most recent synopsis reads:

"Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying."