28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE First Official Look Revealed Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer

Sony Pictures has announced that the first trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will be released online tomorrow, and the first official promo images give us a pretty good idea of what to expect from Nia DaCosta's sequel.

The first still features Jack O'Connel's Sir Jimmy Crystal, who we met along with his crew of Jimmy Saville-impersonators in the closing moments of Danny Boyle's previous film when they came to the aid of Spike (Alfie Williams) after the lad found himself surrounded by a swarm of Infected.

Next, we have Doctor Kelson (Ralph Fiennes), who is armed-up and ready to defend the titular Bone Temple he's been working on for many years. Finally, there's a shot of Chi Lewis-Parry - minus his distractingly large prosthetic - as the Alpha Rager known as Sampson.

Jimmy and his gang appear to be standing in the temple here, which means they will likely decide to target Kelson at some point in the movie.

“The thing that connects the two [movies] is that they’re both bonkers, idiosyncratic, and very artistically personal works,” DaCosta tells Rolling Stone. “My big pitch when I was talking to the producers, including Danny and Alex, before I came on was, ‘I’m going to make this my own. I’m not going to try to make a Danny Boyle movie.’ Because that’s impossible to make. He’s so special. And it didn’t really interest me. It’s so hard to describe the tone of the movie that I actually won’t even attempt to. But it keeps the same unique, off-the-wall, surprising energy.”

O’Connell describes Jimmy as “extremely dark and twisted,” noting that when you see the character as a child in the previous movie, “you see what he bears witness to. That plants an early seed for what he becomes. We’re in an apocalyptic world, and evil and darkness are two of the forces that have been able to still exist, and he revels in them.”

Mild spoilers follow.

An excerpt from Rolling Stone's article confirms certain plot points, which will probably be highlighted in tomorrow's teaser, anyway.

"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple picks up shortly after the events of 28 Years Later, which culminated with Spike (Alfie Williams) encountering Jack O’Connell’s Sir Jimmy Crystal and his gang of blond-haired, velour-suited Jimmies. The sequel follows Spike, who DaCosta calls “the through-line” between the films, as he is forced to join Jimmy’s violent cult, which is on a collision course with Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) and his Alpha virus-carrier Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry)."

Only in theaters January 16, 2026.

28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy has been conformed to return as Jim at the end of The Bone Temple, setting up a larger role in the final part of the trilogy.