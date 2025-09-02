28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE First Official Look Revealed Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE First Official Look Revealed Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer

The first trailer for Nia DaCosta's 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives tomorrow, and we have a first look at the horror sequel via a trio of promo stills...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 02, 2025 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Sony Pictures has announced that the first trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will be released online tomorrow, and the first official promo images give us a pretty good idea of what to expect from Nia DaCosta's sequel.

The first still features Jack O'Connel's Sir Jimmy Crystal, who we met along with his crew of Jimmy Saville-impersonators in the closing moments of Danny Boyle's previous film when they came to the aid of Spike (Alfie Williams) after the lad found himself surrounded by a swarm of Infected.

Next, we have Doctor Kelson (Ralph Fiennes), who is armed-up and ready to defend the titular Bone Temple he's been working on for many years. Finally, there's a shot of Chi Lewis-Parry - minus his distractingly large prosthetic - as the Alpha Rager known as Sampson.

Jimmy and his gang appear to be standing in the temple here, which means they will likely decide to target Kelson at some point in the movie.

“The thing that connects the two [movies] is that they’re both bonkers, idiosyncratic, and very artistically personal works,” DaCosta tells Rolling Stone. “My big pitch when I was talking to the producers, including Danny and Alex, before I came on was, ‘I’m going to make this my own. I’m not going to try to make a Danny Boyle movie.’ Because that’s impossible to make. He’s so special. And it didn’t really interest me. It’s so hard to describe the tone of the movie that I actually won’t even attempt to. But it keeps the same unique, off-the-wall, surprising energy.”

O’Connell describes Jimmy as “extremely dark and twisted,” noting that when you see the character as a child in the previous movie, “you see what he bears witness to. That plants an early seed for what he becomes. We’re in an apocalyptic world, and evil and darkness are two of the forces that have been able to still exist, and he revels in them.”

Mild spoilers follow.

An excerpt from Rolling Stone's article confirms certain plot points, which will probably be highlighted in tomorrow's teaser, anyway.

"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple picks up shortly after the events of 28 Years Later, which culminated with Spike (Alfie Williams) encountering Jack O’Connell’s Sir Jimmy Crystal and his gang of blond-haired, velour-suited Jimmies. The sequel follows Spike, who DaCosta calls “the through-line” between the films, as he is forced to join Jimmy’s violent cult, which is on a collision course with Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) and his Alpha virus-carrier Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry)."

28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy has been conformed to return as Jim at the end of The Bone Temple, setting up a larger role in the final part of the trilogy.

THE LONG WALK's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Latest Stephen King Adaptation Hit
Related:

THE LONG WALK's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Latest Stephen King Adaptation Hit
Art The Clown's Origin Will Be Revealed In TERRIFIER 4 Confirms Director...But There's A Catch
Recommended For You:

Art The Clown's Origin Will Be Revealed In TERRIFIER 4 Confirms Director...But There's A Catch

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/2/2025, 5:08 PM
Not sure if wanna get traumatised again 😭😩

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/2/2025, 5:10 PM
Johnny sins zombie
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/2/2025, 5:18 PM
That's a pass for me. 28 years later was not a good movie. It was good for about 45 minutes. disappointment of the year.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/2/2025, 5:27 PM
@JacobsLadder - I liked it. Not the best in the series but a damn good watch.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/2/2025, 5:28 PM
@JacobsLadder - Even if this one has a kick ass trailer like the last film, my expectations for the film itself are low as shit. Ain't going to the cinema for it regardless.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/2/2025, 5:25 PM
I guessing Voldemort made the skirt for him. What a weirdo.
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 9/2/2025, 5:42 PM
Danny Boyle is a weirdo and fetish freak for that first movie...

I honestly think perverts like him write nudity into their scripts just to see their cast naked...
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/2/2025, 5:51 PM
28 years was Sh1t.
I loved the 1st one back in 2003. The sequel was definitely a good follow up.

This film? Was tonally not in line with the first 2. Made no sense. And the ending was bullshi1t.

Please end this franchise .
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/2/2025, 6:02 PM
A Big dicked indian chasing brits...ITS like poetry
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/2/2025, 6:13 PM
These movies belong in a trash bin. That last one was hot garbage.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 9/2/2025, 6:15 PM
Honestly, if there wasnt so much cock in the last one I think a lot more people would have liked it. It was a pretty good movie but the cartoonishly large dong was enough to derail the film and the ending (which should have been an after credits scene so as not to take away from the rest of the movie) was the nail in the coffin for a lot of folks.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/2/2025, 6:31 PM
@Shivermetimbers - what a sentence lmao.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder