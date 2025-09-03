28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE Trailer Unleashes The Alpha And Jimmy Crystal's Deranged Gang Of Warriors

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later —but turning that world on its head—The Marvels director Nia DaCosta helms 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the second instalment of a planned trilogy.

In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship, with consequences that could change the world as they know it, and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape.

In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

The first trailer and poster for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple have raged online (via FearHQ.com), and both feature ominous imagery and hints about what's to come. Jimmy is clearly a sadistic, twisted individual, while the formidable Alpha looks set to play a huge role in what's happening.

Dr. Kelson, meanwhile, appears to be connected to both of them. Even though we know Cillian Murphy's Jim will return at the end of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple to set up Boyle's planned third chapter, it's still unclear what the overarching story of these movies is. We can likely expect this movie to finally shed some light on that.

"This film is the weird, deranged cousin to '28 Years Later,' who you might be a bit ashamed of because they have weird, questionable interests," O'Connell told Rolling Stone earlier this week. "I don’t think the infected are purely antagonists in our film. It definitely will make you consider that."

DaCosta added, "It’s so hard to describe the tone of the movie that I actually won’t even attempt to. But it keeps the same unique, off-the-wall, surprising energy."

"My big pitch when I was talking to the producers, including Danny and [screenwriter] Alex [Garland], before I came on was, 'I’m going to make this my own. I’m not going to try to make a Danny Boyle movie,'" the filmmaker continued. "That’s impossible to make. He’s so special. And it didn’t really interest me."

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, Alex Garland, and executive produced by Cillian Murphy.

The movie stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry, and arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026.