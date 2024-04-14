A FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY's Sequel Has Been Rumored For Months But Universal Made Things Official At CinemaCon

Given the movie's financial success, a Five Nights at Freddy's sequel seemed highly inevitable, but it appears Universal Pictures wanted to hold off on making it official until CinemaCon.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 14, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

A sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's is formally in the works, according to Universal President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution Jim Orr, who made the announcement at the studio's CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

The release of the sequel is scheduled for fall 2025, according to the announcement.

Following the film's $297.2 million worldwide theater earnings from a meager production budget of only $20 million, the sequel confirmation follows months of rumors and fan discussion concerning a potential sequel.

This is even more remarkable when considering the fact that the film was released on the Peacock streaming app on the same day it hit theaters.

Five Nights at Freddy's went on to become the highest-grossing horror picture in North America in 2023, easily outperforming Scream VI's $108.1 million.

At this year's Golden Globes ceremony, Josh Hutcherson teased the status of the sequel, stating, "I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible. Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal."

"We hoped it would connect with audiences,” he went on to add. “But I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.

The film features Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games, Across the River and into the Trees) as Jeremy Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Lail (Once Upon A Time, You, Ordinary Joe) as Vanessa Monroe, Piper Rubio (Disney's Crater) as Abby Schmidt, Matthew Lillard (Scream, She's All That, Scooby-Doo) as Steve Raglan, and Mary Stuart Masterson (Fried Green Tomatoes, Blindspot) as Aunt Jane.

Emma Tammi directed the pic from a script she co-wrote alongside Five Nights at Freddy's video game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback.

Five Nights at Freddy's follows the story of a security guard who works overnight at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a Chuck E. Cheese-style restaurant where the animatronic animals come to life at night and try to kill him.

The film is a darker and more suspenseful take on the game series but similarly explores the backstory of the animatronic characters and the mystery surrounding the disappearance of several children.

Five Nights at Freddy's Official Synopsis: The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/14/2024, 10:36 AM
Is it Paramount or Universal? Which one is it?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2024, 10:41 AM
@Mrtoke - universal
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2024, 10:41 AM
Never played the games, horror movies for kids. Of course they'll suck but I don't need to see them to know it. What a boring ass movie
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2024, 10:42 AM
How come everyone single one of these articles has paragraphs of copy and paste bs from a template? You might as well just tweet it out
Evansly
Evansly - 4/14/2024, 10:55 AM
Not at all surprising, it made a lot of money off of a low budget even with it being on streaming at the same time. I imagine they may delay the streaming release
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/14/2024, 11:25 AM
I watched this because of my GF. It has some cool scenes but the movie became stupid after the first half.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/14/2024, 12:15 PM
Never played games but it was good
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/14/2024, 12:48 PM
First movie was pretty boring IMO, but Lillard was gold.

