ANACONDA Trailer Sees Paul Rudd And Jack Black Being Hunted By A Giant Snake In Meta Horror Reboot

In Anaconda, Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favourite movie: the cinematic "classic" Anaconda. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming.

However, things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed.

The first trailer and poster for Anaconda have been unleashed (via FearHQ.com), and the former reveals more about Doug and Griff's disastrous journey to the Amazon.

After their original "giant" snake is inadvertently killed by Rudd's character, this group finds themselves being hunted by a giant snake. The result is a fun horror-comedy mashup that's very meta and very much what we'd expect from the filmmaker behind The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Tom Gormican.

The movie's titular beast is only glimpsed here, but it looks like a suitably formidable, terrifying opponent for the Ant-Man and A Minecraft Movie stars. We'd bet on Rudd and Black having a lot of fun on the upcoming press tour, too.

"It's a genuine kick in the ass," Rudd recently said of the movie. "It was a clever script, and the meta angles of it were appealing to me. I was a big fan of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and the tone of this and that seemed to live in the same world."

Black says it was "so fun" to team up with Rudd, explaining, "It was the main reason I wanted to do the movie. I’m a huge fan of Paul’s work. Dude is f***ing hilarious. And a sweet pea to boot!" He also teased that Anaconda is an "exciting mix of comedy and horror," saying moviegoers should "buckle up for the thrill ride of the season — Anaconda is coming!"

Written by Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten, produced by Brad Fuller, ​​​​​Andrew Form, ​​​​​Kevin Etten, ​​​​​Tom Gormican, and executive produced by Samson Mücke, Anaconda stars Jack Black, ​Paul Rudd, ​Steve Zahn, ​Thandiwe Newton, ​Daniela Melchior, and ​Selton Mello.

Anaconda arrives in theaters this Christmas.