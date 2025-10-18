EVIL DEAD BURN Wraps Production; Hunter Doohan Deals With A Deadite In First BTS Teaser

EVIL DEAD BURN Wraps Production; Hunter Doohan Deals With A Deadite In First BTS Teaser

Principal photography has officially wrapped on Evil Dead Burn, and a behind-the-scenes teaser featuring star Hunter Doohan brutally taking out an attacking Deadite has been released...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 18, 2025 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Evil Dead Burn director Sébastien Vaniček announced that filming was underway on his horror spin-off on September 5, and Warner Bros. has now revealed that principal photography has already wrapped.

The official Evil Dead social media accounts have also shared the first teaser, which features behind-the-scenes footage of star Hunter Doohan (Daredevil: Born Again) defending himself against a Deadite (presumably) attack in extremely brutal fashion.

“It does a really beautiful job of tying in the lore from the whole franchise and bringing it into this new film,” Doohan said during a recent interview with Cero Magazine. “Sebastian is incredible. His first feature is really visceral and brutal, so he’s kind of the perfect next director to play in the Evil Dead world.”

Plot details are still a mystery (it's probably safe to assume that someone will read the Necronomicon and unleash a bloodthirsty demon or two), but we do know that the movie will also star Souheila Yacoub, Luciane Buchanan, and Tandi Wright.

Vaniček made his feature directorial debut with Vermin/Vermine, aka Infested, which focused on the residents of a rundown French apartment building attempting to survive when an army of venomous, rapidly reproducing spiders invade.

The movie garnered a lot of acclaim, and won Best Picture and Best Director in its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest. It was also invited to the Sitges Film Festival, where it earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture and won a Special Jury Prize.

Early last year, we got word that Vaniček had been enlisted to co-write and helm the then untitled project, which was described as a spin-off. This indicated that the movie would not be a direct sequel to Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, but there may still be some connection.

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

There is also a second spin-off movie in the works from Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County), but no details have been disclosed yet.

What would you like to see from a new Evil Dead movie? Drop us a comment down below.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) Evil Dead Rise stars Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl, Barkskins), Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings), Morgan Davies (Strom Boy, The End), Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence) and introducing Nell Fisher (Northspur).

"Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Evil Dead Rise was produced by Rob Tapert (Ash vs Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri.

SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT: Santa Came To Slay In Bloody New Trailer For Remake Of Controversial '80s Slasher
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/18/2025, 10:48 AM
Infested was excellent and I'm a huge fan of the Evil Dead franchise, so I'm looking forward to this. It hasn't felt the same without Ash but all the films have been great. I'd love Bruce to have a cameo in this where he's the S Mart manager who warns the new kids about reading from any cursed books. Then he can show up like grandpa from the Lost Boys to save the day. Bruce: "The problem with Michigan (wherever this takes place)is there are too many deadites"
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 10/18/2025, 10:55 AM
Cannot wait for this!

