FORBIDDEN FRUITS: Lili Reinhart Is That Witch In First Trailer For Diablo Cody-Produced Horror Comedy

FORBIDDEN FRUITS: Lili Reinhart Is That Witch In First Trailer For Diablo Cody-Produced Horror Comedy

Just in time for Galentine's Day, Shudder and IFC Films have released the first full trailer for Forbidden Fruits, starring Lili Reinhart as the leader of a coven of witches...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 13, 2026 09:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

“Goat’s milk, thigh gaps, rose petals, bone cast, truffle oil, bitch slap, blood clots, juice prep."

The Craft meets Clueless?

Shudder and Independent Film Company have released the first full trailer for Forbidden Fruits, a new horror comedy starring Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, and Alexandra Shipp as a coven of retail-obsessed witches.

Meredith Alloway directs in her feature debut, and also co-wrote the film with Lily Houghton, who adapts her own play, Of the Women Came the Beginning of Sin, and Through Her We All Die. Producers include Mason Novick, Trent Hubbard, Mary Anne Waterhouse, and Juno and Jennifer's Body director Diablo Cody.

The movie's synopsis reads: "Free Eden employee Apple secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of the mall store after hours - with fellow fruits Cherry and Fig. But when new hire Pumpkin challenges their performative sisterhood, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate."

Tung, who plays the coven's newest recruit, Pumpkin, spoke to Teen Vogue about the project.

“When I first read the script, I was drawn to the characters and their complex friendship dynamics and the fact that the script centered around women in a space that feels like it is distinctly their own. When I met with our director Meredith [Alloway], I loved the conversation that the script sparked. We could talk forever about the complexities of the characters and how much we all long for community and a sense of belonging. Also, it’s just a really fun script.”

As for Reinhart, she says it was “unlike any other script” that has been sent to her. “It felt like an homage to early 2000’s classics movies that you don’t see anymore,” she adds. “I also have never played anyone like Apple, and I couldn’t get the idea of embodying her out of my head.”

Forbidden Fruits is rated R for strong violent content/gore, sexual content, nudity, language and brief drug use.

Check out the trailer below along with some character posters, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Forbidden Fruits will premiere at the 2026 SXSW Film and TV Festival on Tuesday, March 17, before arriving in theaters on Friday, March 27.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
EVIL DEAD WRATH: Francis Galluppi's Horror Spin-Off Gets A Title As Production Revs Up In New Zealand
Related:

EVIL DEAD WRATH: Francis Galluppi's Horror Spin-Off Gets A Title As Production Revs Up In New Zealand
HUNGRY Hippos Are On The Rampage In First Look At New Animal Attack Movie
Recommended For You:

HUNGRY Hippos Are On The Rampage In First Look At New Animal Attack Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder