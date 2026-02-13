FORBIDDEN FRUITS: Lili Reinhart Is That Witch In First Trailer For Diablo Cody-Produced Horror Comedy

“Goat’s milk, thigh gaps, rose petals, bone cast, truffle oil, bitch slap, blood clots, juice prep."

The Craft meets Clueless?

Shudder and Independent Film Company have released the first full trailer for Forbidden Fruits, a new horror comedy starring Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, and Alexandra Shipp as a coven of retail-obsessed witches.

Meredith Alloway directs in her feature debut, and also co-wrote the film with Lily Houghton, who adapts her own play, Of the Women Came the Beginning of Sin, and Through Her We All Die. Producers include Mason Novick, Trent Hubbard, Mary Anne Waterhouse, and Juno and Jennifer's Body director Diablo Cody.

The movie's synopsis reads: "Free Eden employee Apple secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of the mall store after hours - with fellow fruits Cherry and Fig. But when new hire Pumpkin challenges their performative sisterhood, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate."

Tung, who plays the coven's newest recruit, Pumpkin, spoke to Teen Vogue about the project.

“When I first read the script, I was drawn to the characters and their complex friendship dynamics and the fact that the script centered around women in a space that feels like it is distinctly their own. When I met with our director Meredith [Alloway], I loved the conversation that the script sparked. We could talk forever about the complexities of the characters and how much we all long for community and a sense of belonging. Also, it’s just a really fun script.”

As for Reinhart, she says it was “unlike any other script” that has been sent to her. “It felt like an homage to early 2000’s classics movies that you don’t see anymore,” she adds. “I also have never played anyone like Apple, and I couldn’t get the idea of embodying her out of my head.”

Forbidden Fruits is rated R for strong violent content/gore, sexual content, nudity, language and brief drug use.

Check out the trailer below along with some character posters, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Alexandra Shipp

Victoria Pedretti

Lola Tung

Lili Reinhart



FORBIDDEN FRUITS follows Free Eden employee Apple, who secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of the mall store after hours.



The women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate. pic.twitter.com/j0JVQlcgoh — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) January 20, 2026

Forbidden Fruits will premiere at the 2026 SXSW Film and TV Festival on Tuesday, March 17, before arriving in theaters on Friday, March 27.