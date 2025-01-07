HEART EYES: Romance Is Dead In Bloody New Trailer For Valentine's Day Slasher Movie

"He's cupid... with a kink."

Following a brief teaser that was released on Halloween night, Screen Gems has shared the first full trailer for a new seasonal slasher movie titled Heart Eyes, and it promises to deliver a bloody Valentine's Day massacre.

Directed by Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within, Scare Me) from a screenplay by Christopher Landon, Michael Kennedy (Freaky, It's a Wonderful Knife, Time Cut), and Phillip Murphy, the premise focuses on a masked killer known as Heart Eyes who only targets couples on the most romantic day of the year.

“My love of horror is rivaled only by my love of romantic comedies," said Ruben in a recent interview. "I’m excited as hell to mount my most challenging genre bender to date: a brutal slasher in a nostalgic rom-com universe.”

According to the official synopsis, the story follows “Two co-workers (Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding) who are mistaken for a couple by a murderer in Seattle on Valentine's Day. Forced to evade the killer, they must navigate the city's romantic landscape while also working together to survive.”

This trailer isn't quite a gruesome as the initial red-band teaser, but there's still plenty of blood flying around, and it ends with a condensed version of the inventively twisted carjack kill.

Heart Eyes has been Rated-R for strong violence, gore, language and some sexual content.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

stay single - stay safe. 😍 🔪



From the producers of Scream, #HeartEyesMovie is exclusively in movie theatres February 7. pic.twitter.com/CjgnZix6V8 — HeartEyes (@HeartEyesMovie) January 7, 2025

“For the past several years, the Heart Eyes Killer has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe.”

Mason Gooding (Scream), Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), Gigi Zumbado (The Real Bros of Simi Valley) and Michaela Watkins (Dinner with the Parents) star alongside Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Chucky) and Jordana Brewster (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning).

The new horror movie from Screen Gems and Spyglass (Scream, Scream VI, Thanksgiving) features a screenplay written by Phillip Murphy (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard), Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) and Michael Kennedy (Freaky).

Christopher Landon and Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks (M3gan, Totally Killer) are producing. Spyglass Media Group’s Gary Barber and Chris Stone will serve as Executive Producers with Mel Turner, Philip Murphy, and Michael Kennedy.

Heart Eyes hits theaters a week before Valentine's Day on February 7, 2025. Will you be taking your significant other to see the movie?