I HEART WILLIE Poster Reveals First Look At Another (Unofficial) Mickey Mouse Horror Movie

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey has a lot to answer for! Hewes Pictures has released the first poster for a second Steamboat Willie horror parody titled I Heart Willie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Whatever you do, don't call him Mickey Mouse!

The first trailer for a Steamboat Willie horror parody titled Screamboat was recently released online, and we now have word that another twisted take on the classic animated mouse - who is, for all intents and purposes, Disney's iconic mascot - is on the way.

Hewes Pictures has announced that I Heart Willie (stylized in all caps) will screen in theaters across North America for one night only on February 26th, 2025, and you can check out the first poster below (trailer to follow soon).

Directed by Alejandro G. Alegre, this chilling origin story presents genre fans with a sinister reimagining of one of the most iconic cartoon characters in history, along with one of the most horrifying love stories of the year.

The official synopsis reads: "Popular YouTubers Daniel and Nico are invited to investigate a haunted property drawn by rumors of a malevolent force. The legend centers around a boy born with deformities, resembling a human-mouse hybrid, who inspired Walt Disney's Steamboat Willie. Abused and isolated, the boy, now known as Willie, crafts a bodysuit from the skins of trespassers. Over the years, his gruesome legacy fades into folklore—until a series of disappearances sparks renewed interest. As Daniel and Nico set up for a night of thrills, they unknowingly step into a deadly game of survival."

Produced by longtime collaborators Princeton Holt (2050) and David Vaughn (American Rust), the film was written by Vaughn, who also stars as Willie.The movie also stars Maya Luna, Micho Camacho, Sergio Rogalto, and Daniela Porras.

"We're thrilled to bring I HEART WILLIE to audiences everywhere," says executive producer Princeton Holt. "This film was made with the fans in mind, and we can't wait for it to be an unforgettable experience—packed with scares, thrills, and a great time for everyone. We are confident I HEART WILLIE will become a cult classic, leaving fans talking long after the credits roll. By the way, speaking of end credits, don’t leave to early, or you might miss something."

I HEART WILLIE was filmed 100% on location in Michoacán, Mexico, with local producers Liz Sanchez and Arturo Renteria bringing their unique perspectives to the project. The cast and crew, consisting largely of Mexico City residents, worked tirelessly to bring this dark tale to life.

The film premiered to a sold-out audience at the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico City, receiving an encore screening due to overwhelming demand. I HEART WILLIE went on to win Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Director at various film festivals.

defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 1/25/2025, 10:02 AM
What characters are next? Anna? Elsa? Olaf? Judy from Zootopia?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/25/2025, 10:04 AM
@defenderofthefaith - this is about public domain
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/25/2025, 10:05 AM
Would be hilarious if Universal Studios used the public domain Disney characters for Halloween Horror Nights
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/25/2025, 10:07 AM
Insert Michael Jordan "Stop. Get some help." GIF
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/25/2025, 10:25 AM
The way he was intended.

