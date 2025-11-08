KEEPER: Final Trailer And New Clip For Osgood Perkins' Latest Are "Pure F*cking Nightmare Fuel"

NEON has released a final trailer for Keeper, the latest movie from Osgood Perkins, who has been carving out a name as a modern-day master of horror following the likes of The Blackcoat's Daughter, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, Longlegs, and The Monkey.

Keeper stars Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor), and follows a couple as they "escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets."

The previous teasers were creepy, but this takes the horrifying imagery and unsettling tone to a whole new level, as Liz must contend with all manner of ghastly goings-on (we have no idea what that melted candle creature is supposed to be, but kill it with fire).

Based on the synopsis, it sounds like Maslany's character might discover that her boyfriend has been taking these women to his cabin and either murdering them or keeping them prisoner so that this mysterious entity can finish the job.

Perkins spoke about his latest project during a recent interview with Inverse.

"Keeper is a relationship horror movie about two people on a weekend to this cabin. She’s a city girl; she’s not used to this kind of thing. They’ve never had this particular intimacy before: To be in the quiet woods, at his place. They both have doubts. Neither one is safe in the relationship, as we all feel, or can feel, in our romantic relationships. They both wonder about the other person. There’s that disconnect that we all suffer in our relationships. And it’s coming to this place and wondering what lives there beyond their own insecurities — their own good sides, bad sides, positive traits, negative traits, where they’re confident, where they’re afraid. But also, what lives there in the horror movie sense? What is in this place that’s going to threaten both of them equally?"

Check out the new trailer below along with a brief clip via Bloody Disgusting, and let us know what you think is going on in the comments section.

Tatiana Maslany (The Monkey) embarks on a romantic weekend getaway in Osgood Perkins’ latest dark trip, KEEPER. An exclusive new clip turns romance into terror with the arrival of an unexpected visitor.



Hell awaits when Keeper opens in theaters on November 14 from Neon. pic.twitter.com/fFIh42EYbC — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) November 7, 2025

New poster for Osgood Perkins’ #Keeper, starring Tatiana Maslany. pic.twitter.com/gHPak3oCAx — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) October 15, 2025

Guillermo del Toro. James Wan. Damien Leone.



Osgood Perkins’ KEEPER has been unanimously hailed by the modern masters of horror. In theaters November 14. pic.twitter.com/0aFpuMrfnn — NEON (@neonrated) October 15, 2025

A locked door. A dead phone. A creature in pursuit. There is no escape.



Watch a clip from Osgood Perkins's KEEPER, in theaters November 14. pic.twitter.com/Rx88VVkjBv — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) October 15, 2025

“During an anniversary getaway at a remote cabin, a wife (Tatiana Maslany) is left alone after her husband (Rossif Sutherland) departs, only to confront a sinister presence that exposes the cabin’s chilling past,”

Keeper also stars Tess Degenstein, Claire Friesen, and Christin Park, and is set to release in theaters on November 14.