SCREAM 7 Box Office Tracking Points To Solid U.S. Debut...That's Well Behind The Previous Movie

According to Deadline (via FearHQ.com), Scream 7 is expected to open to $30 million at the North American box office. The movie will be released on February 27, marking the franchise's second-highest opening since Scream VI (which slashed its way to an impressive $44.4 million in 2023).

Much will no doubt be said about the steep drop from movie six to seven, and it's hard not to wonder whether Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega's departure from the horror franchise has led to a decrease in interest.

The upcoming seventh instalment is relying heavily on nostalgia to sell tickets as the spotlight shifts back to Scream's original Final Girl, Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott. Despite that, younger moviegoers do appear interested in checking out the next instalment of the slasher series

According to the trade, "Currently, Scream 7 is great with the 17-34 bunch and multicultural audiences across definite interest and first choice. Tickets don’t go on sale until Monday after the pic’s pre-Game Super Bowl spot. Advance ticket sales are typically a better indication of demand."

With that in mind, expect more accurate opening weekend estimates to start doing the rounds this time next week. That should also give us an idea of how much of an impact a pricey Super Bowl TV spot has on awareness and pre-sales.

It's previously been reported that the plan is for Scream 7 to establish Isabel May as the new Final Girl, suggesting Paramount and Spyglass do have one eye on the future.

When we spoke to Matthew Lillard last November, he told us, "[Kevin Williamson] pitched the idea, I was excited to read it, and I got the script a couple of weeks later. think it's great. Wes [Craven] would be very proud. It's in the lines of what the franchise used to be."

"I think the franchise was in a great place with that new team. Melissa was fantastic, the boys were great, and Radio Silence were fantastic directors."

Elaborating on what fans can expect from Scream 7, Lillard revealed, "Kevin's take is a little more traditional in terms of the Scream franchise, and I think people are going to be excited. I hope they are. Early on, testing has been through the roof, which is thrilling. I'm excited to see what happens."

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Joel McHale joins the cast of Scream 7 as Sidney's husband, Mark Evans. Scott Foley, who played Roman Bridger in Scream 3, is also returning, alongside franchise veterans Matthew Lillard and David Arquette as Stu Macher and Dewey Riley, respectively (canonically, the latter three are all dead, so let the speculation commence).

Joining them in the movie will be Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, and Jimmy Tatro.

Scream creator and original writer Kevin Williamson steps behind the camera for the first time to direct Scream 7. Guy Busick wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Busick and James Vanderbilt.

Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026.