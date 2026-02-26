SCREAM 7 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Bemoan Nostalgia Overload

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, the reviews for Scream 7 are in, and things aren't looking good for the nostalgic seventh chapter in the long-running slasher franchise.

Following Melissa Barrera's controversial firing, it was decided that the spotlight would shift back to Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott. We also know the movie boasts a long list of cameos from those who have previously worn Ghostface's mask.

Unfortunately, with an overreliance on what worked in the past, almost the entire thing falls flat. To make matters worse for the sequel, with 30 reviews counted, Scream 7 has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Rotten" 47% score.

Back to those reviews, and the inventive kills are praised, as is the largely satisfying conclusion. Still, most critics don't seem eager to see the story continue beyond this point. While filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett rejuvenated the franchise, Kevin Williamson may have taken it a step backwards.

Variety explains, "The trauma of Sidney Prescott is once again front and center in a thriller that makes you ask: Does anyone even care anymore who Ghostface is?" The Hollywood Reporter shares a similar sentiment, "Scream 7 [feels] like a slog despite its high body count and copious gore. The supporting players, particularly the younger ones, lack the flair of their predecessors."

"The seventh and supposedly final Scream is never as sharp or as smart as the series' best, but it still has a few neat tricks up its billowing sleeve," writes Total Film. "Enjoyably self-aware and satisfyingly bloody, this may be imitation Craven, but it proves Scream's slasher-whodunnit formula is still potent enough to thrill."

SciFiNow is eager for the slasher franchise to wrap up, noting, "Kevin Williamson's debut as director in the postmodern slasher franchise that he wrote brings things satisfyingly to, let’s hope, an end." Digital Spy, meanwhile, calls Scream 7 a "bland retread."

Adds ScreenRant, "Scream 7 injects nostalgia and self-referentiality like a weak drug, a stash of weed purchased so long ago it has gone so stale it crumbles to the touch."

Heaven of Horror enjoyed the movie quite a bit more. As the site explains, "Of course, if Scream 7 is a hit (and it should be), then I’m sure we’ll get yet another sequel. And yes, I will be ready to watch that one as well." FilmInk concurred, saying that it's "far more engaging than any seventh film in a horror franchise has any right to be."

HeyUGuys counters, "The franchise deserves better than this halfbacked attempt at a reboot. Plus, we actually liked Melissa Barrera, so just bring her back already."

Here's how each of the horror franchise's movies is rated on the review aggregator:

Scream 3 - 45%

Scream 7 - 47%

Scream 4 - 61%

Scream (2022) - 76%

Scream VI - 77%

Scream (1996) - 78%

Scream 2 - 83%

In Scream 7, when a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Joel McHale joins the franchise as Sidney's husband, Mark Evans. Scott Foley, who played Roman Bridger in Scream 3, is also returning, alongside Scream veterans Matthew Lillard and David Arquette as Stu Macher and Dewey Riley, respectively. Joining them are Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, and Jimmy Tatro.

Scream creator and original writer Kevin Williamson steps behind the camera for the first time to direct Scream 7. Guy Busick wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Busick and James Vanderbilt.

Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026.