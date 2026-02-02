SCREAM 7 Super Bowl TV Spot And Poster Is All About The Original Final Girl, Sidney Prescott

The Super Bowl takes place this weekend, and while Marvel Studios is expected to sit out the Big Game, Paramount Pictures has just shared the Scream 7 TV spot in advance (via FearHQ.com).

In the social media age, it makes sense to release a sneak peek like this in advance. The alternative would be it getting lost in the shuffle on Sunday night when even die-hard movie fans will be more interested in seeing who emerges triumphant between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

In this Scream 7 promo, the spotlight is placed on original Final Girl, Sidney Prescott, who finds herself matching wits with a version of Ghostface out to kill her daughter. This preview screams (no pun intended) classic Scream, which the studio will be hoping is a draw to moviegoers.

After all, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are no longer the franchise's leads, following a pretty acrimonious split with Spyglass thanks to the former's controversial firing.

It's also been confirmed that Scream 7 will be the first movie in this series to get an IMAX release. It's been a so-so month or so for movies after Avatar: Fire and Ash's success, so exhibitors will be hoping this is 2026's first big hit.

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Joel McHale joins the cast of Scream 7 as Sidney's husband, Mark Evans. Scott Foley, who played Roman Bridger in Scream 3, is also returning, alongside franchise veterans Matthew Lillard and David Arquette. As we're sure you know, their respective characters are dead, so let the speculation commence.

When we spoke to Foley last month, he said, "Oh, man. And the legs that franchise has, huh? You can't get away from it. People love it everywhere I go. It was a movie that I was sort of reprimanded to a certain degree for doing at the time—I was on Felicity, and during one of our hiatuses, a real actor would have gone and done a play, but I went and did Scream."

"I'm so grateful now, looking back, just to be a part of a franchise like that, a beloved franchise with so many fans still. To come back in Scream 7—I haven't read a script, I haven't seen the movie, but I was so happy to be a part of it," he added.

Joining them in the movie will be Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, and Jimmy Tatro.

Scream creator and original writer Kevin Williamson steps behind the camera for the first time to direct Scream 7. Guy Busick wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Busick and James Vanderbilt.

Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026.