SCREAM 7 TV Spot Revisits Ghostface's History Before Pitting The Serial Killer Against Sidney Prescott

With a little over a month to go before Scream 7 slashes its way into theaters, a new TV spot has been released (via FearHQ.com). After reflecting on the franchise's legacy, it sets the stage for the new Ghostface to target returning lead Sidney Prescott, as well as her daughter.

Despite some controversy surrounding how Scream 7 came to be, everything we've seen from this one so far has received a positive response from fans. All signs point to this next chapter being "classic" Scream, and that's more than enough for many fans.

Recently, Daniel Richtman reported that the current plan is for Isabel May's Tatum Evans—who plays Sidney's daughter—to take over the franchise as the new lead, so she's likely safe in this seventh instalment, even if no one else is.

Talking to us last November about his role in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Lillard—who reprises his role as Stuart "Stu" Macher—talked about returning to one of his most iconic roles.

"Yeah, they didn't really have to sell me," the actor said. "It was one of those things where I got a call from Kevin Williams in the middle of the day when I was on a long walk, and I was like, 'Oh, that's weird, he's calling me. He doesn't call me.' I'd just seen him three weeks earlier, so I picked up and said, 'Why are you calling me?' He said, 'Come back.'"

"It was a shock. I never expected it. In fact, he was out saying, 'Stu doesn't come back and the franchise doesn't need Lillard.' That was so mean! [Laughs] That's my bit. I've been on the circuit talking about Stu coming back. It was part of my schtick."

"[Kevin] pitched the idea, I was excited to read it, and I got the script a couple of weeks later," Lillard continued. "I think it's great. Wes [Craven] would be very proud. It's in the lines of what the franchise used to be. I think the franchise was in a great place with that new team. Melissa was fantastic, the boys were great, and Radio Silence were fantastic directors."

Elaborating on what fans can expect from Scream 7, he revealed, "Kevin's take is a little more traditional in terms of the Scream franchise, and I think people are going to be excited. I hope they are. Early on, testing has been through the roof, which is thrilling. I'm excited to see what happens."

Check out this new TV spot for Scream 7 in the players below.

Every phone call. Every killer. Has led to this. #Scream7 – Only in theatres February 27, 2026. pic.twitter.com/OJDTrlhro0 — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 13, 2026

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Joel McHale joins the cast of Scream 7 as Sidney's husband, Mark Evans. Scott Foley, who played Roman Bridger in Scream 3, is also returning, alongside franchise veterans Matthew Lillard and David Arquette. As we're sure you know, their respective characters are dead, so let the speculation commence.

Joining them in the movie will be Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, and Jimmy Tatro.

Scream creator and original writer Kevin Williamson steps behind the camera for the first time to direct Scream 7. Guy Busick wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Busick and James Vanderbilt.

Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026.