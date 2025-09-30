The Face Of Jacob Elordi's FRANKENSTEIN Revealed On Latest Poster - New Trailer Arrives TOMORROW!

The Face Of Jacob Elordi's FRANKENSTEIN Revealed On Latest Poster - New Trailer Arrives TOMORROW!

With a new trailer for Netflix and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein set to be released tomorrow, a poster has just dropped that reveals our best look yet at Jacob Elordi's version of the iconic monster.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 30, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

In Frankenstein, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio) adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Netflix has confirmed today that a new trailer for the movie will be released tomorrow, while the latest poster features our best look yet at the titular monster in all his not-that-hideous glory. 

Frankenstein's creation is still comprised of several dead bodies in this movie; however, with Jacob Elordi playing him, it likely won't come as a huge surprise that he looks a little more measured and less horrifying—at least at first glance—than many previous interpretations. 

We saw one of those last week, courtesy of actor Christian Bale, when the first teaser trailer for filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! was released. There's a good reason why Frankenstein's monster looks the way he does, though. 

"Ever since I started drawing the creature in the late '70s and early '80s, I knew I didn’t want symmetric scars and I didn’t want sutures or clamps," del Toro said earlier this month. "What I thought was very interesting was to make him like a jigsaw puzzle. I wanted him to look beautiful, like a newborn thing, because a lot of times, Frankenstein steps into the frame and he looks like an accident victim."

"But Victor is as much an artist as he is a surgeon, so the cuts had to make aesthetic sense. I always thought about him as made of alabaster. I never understood something about the other versions: why does Victor use so many pieces from so many bodies? Why doesn’t he just resurrect a guy who had a heart attack?"

"And the answer for me was, what if the bodies come from a battlefield?" the filmmaker added. "Then he needs to find a way to bring the corpses together in a harmonious way."

At the center of Frankenstein are Oscar Isaac (Ex MachinaInside Llewyn Davis), Jacob Elordi (SaltburnPriscilla), and Mia Goth (XEmma). 

Joining that main trio are Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The WitcherAhsoka), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the Harry Potter films), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), with Charles Dance (Game of ThronesMank) and Christoph Waltz (Inglourious BasterdsDjango Unchained).

Frankenstein lurches onto Netflix on November 7, but arrives in select theaters on October 17. You can check out this new poster in the Instagram post below. 

RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/30/2025, 2:46 PM
User Comment Image
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 9/30/2025, 2:46 PM
Looks like a vampire. Looks cool though.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/30/2025, 2:49 PM
I’m looking forward to this one. But it seems like Hollywood is doing that thing again where they make the same movie around the same time with another studio. Always wondered how that happens. Does a studio hear that the one down the street is making something so they just try to copy to compete?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2025, 2:51 PM
Interesting , I kinda dig it from what I can see!!.

I like the mismatchedness of the various parts which makes sense given Victor creates it from various pieces he acquires such as the face being 2 different colors and seeing the various ligaments of his hand etc.

Anyway , I’m looking forward to watching the film since it seems good imo!!.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/30/2025, 2:54 PM
Alucard?
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/30/2025, 2:58 PM
Pretty much how I pictured him from the book. His skin could look a little more grotesque though. It reminds me of the 2004 mini-series.

User Comment Image
Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/30/2025, 3:32 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - i thought of that as well.
That was a fairly good adaptation in many regards.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/30/2025, 3:01 PM
Reminds we of the one from Penny Dreadful
User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/30/2025, 3:20 PM
That poster style reminded me of the 90s early 2000s videogame box art. Can’t wait to watch this. Love Del Toro. Met him once and he was so nice and actually took time to talk to me about art and different art mediums. He says [frick] a lot which was awesome.

