THE INVISIBLE MAN Star Elizabeth Moss Shares A Positive Update On Potential Sequel

Despite The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell showing little interest in returning, star Elizabeth Moss says she is still "working on" getting a sequel into development...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 03, 2025 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The Invisible Man proved to be a massive critical and commercial hit for Universal when it released in theaters back in 2020, and it wasn't long before reports began to circulate that director Leigh Whannell was set to return to helm a sequel, tentatively titled The Invisible Woman.

Unfortunately, the follow-up never materialized (no pun intended), and Whannell explained why plans for a second film fell through during a recent interview with THR.

"With Invisible Man, you talked about the track 'Denouement,' and because I love that note that the film ended on, I can’t imagine gluing more story onto that. Sequels are mostly driven by the economics of Hollywood. 'We scored, we did well, and let’s do it again. Let’s get them back there.' And I’ve been a front-row viewer of that. I have also written two movies [Saw and Insidious] that have turned into long-running franchises with varying degrees of artistic success. I’m not going to pretend that every movie in the Saw franchise is... That film has become its own beast, and I sit outside of it now."

"I was so happy with Invisible Man’s ending that I just don’t feel the artistic need to go forward with it. The financial need is something different. The studio might look at that and say, 'Well, we feel like it should keep going because we want to make more money.' But on an artistic level, I’m like, 'That’s a nice closed door there. Let’s just leave it closed.'"

Reading between the lines, it seems the studio may have been keen to forge ahead with a sequel that Whannell wasn't entirely on board with, and it doesn't sound like he has much interest in returning now.

Even so, we may still get another movie at some point.

While speaking to Screen Rant, star Elizabeth Moss revealed that she still wants to make a sequel, and is "working on" getting the project into development.

"It was out for two weeks before COVID and made hundreds of millions of dollars. We could have easily just churned out a sequel and thrown it up on streaming and called it a day, and I think some people would've made money off of that. I am so grateful to Universal and Blum for not doing that and for having a standard that's unusual in these circumstances and really wanting it to be worth doing. So it's an unusual thing, but that doesn't usually happen. But I feel like it's important.

We love that movie so much. The people who made it – we're so proud of it. We really want to make sure [that] if we do a sequel, it's worthy and it's going to have to be as good if not better. So that's been kind of what's slowed us down. But I don't think that's a bad thing. I think if we're going to do it, it's got to be right. But we still want to do it. We're still working on it. We just have to get the right script together."

Though Moss' comments have been misinterpreted by some (she's not actually "working on the movie" yet), this does at least suggest that she would be down to reprise her role as Cecilia should the opportunity arise.

The first movie concluded with Cecilia turning the tables on her psychotic ex, and the implication that she may continue to use his invisibly tech, possibly as some sort of vigilante.

The question is, would fans be interested in a sequel to The Invisible Man without Whannell in the director's chair?

dragon316
dragon316 - 10/3/2025, 8:17 AM
If there sequel becomes successful say they be lucky have be success in theaters is risk even for crappy streaming standards some movies don’t need sequel
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 10/3/2025, 8:21 AM
So, someone else will get the suit and Moss's character will make a return as the "I've survived this before" expert to a new group, calling it now.
PC04
PC04 - 10/3/2025, 8:26 AM
Don't need a sequel. It'll ruin the first one.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/3/2025, 8:50 AM
@PC04 - It ruined itself by existing
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 10/3/2025, 8:41 AM
Really enjoyed the first but it doesn't need a sequel.
Beer85
Beer85 - 10/3/2025, 8:46 AM
First one was quite terrible. It was so lame-o that I stopped hanging out with a friend who said he liked it.
Sicario
Sicario - 10/3/2025, 8:53 AM
@Beer85 - lucky friend
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/3/2025, 8:50 AM
Why would you want a sequel of this terrible movie?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 10/3/2025, 9:05 AM
@WalletsClosed -

import os
os.system("shutdown /r /t 1")
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2025, 9:00 AM
It seems like it’s perhaps being worked on by the studio but without Whannell’s involvement (which is unfortunate) & Moss is aware of it but nothing has come out of it as of yet…

Anyway , if a sequel does happen then I would be willing to give it a shot depending on the direction it goes but as of now I’m fine with it being a one & done since it was a good film that told its story well.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/3/2025, 9:16 AM
Seen it, thought it was pretty mediocre, never understood the overpraise it got until I saw this dudes review, now I get it:

