THE SUBSTANCE: NSFW Images From Demi Moore's Extreme Body Horror Satire Have Leaked Online - SPOILERS

Revenge director Coralie Fargeat’s new body horror satire, The Substance, is now in theaters, and the movie has been hailed (or denounced, depending on your disposition) as one of the most extreme, gruesome, and disturbing watches in quite some time.

The film - particularly the last 30 minutes or so - contains some truly surreal and repulsive moments, and there have been a number of reports of cinemagoers walking out before the end, and even some vomiting in the aisles.

We have no idea if that's true or not, but honestly, we wouldn't be too surprised.

The story focuses on an acclaimed actress turned celebrity host of a daytime exercise program (Demi Moore) who gets replaced by a younger star, sparking a confrontation between the two women that ultimately turns violent.

That's the basic outline. If you want the very gory details, spoilers will follow.

Moore's character, Elizabeth Sparkle, makes use of a secret cell replicating procedure and the titular substance to produce a younger, "more perfect" version of herself, Sue, played by Margaret Qualley.

Essentially two halves of the same person, Elizabeth and Sue soon become rivals, and end up breaking the "week on, week off" rule. Sue gets a taste of fame and decides not to wake Sparkle up, but continues to extract the serum from her older self's body needed to maintain her survival. Elizabeth begins to age rapidly, ultimately becoming a decrepit husk.

When the serum dries up, Sue begins to fall apart (literally), and is forced to wake Liz, resulting in a brutal fight.

Sue is able to kill her older self in vicious fashion, but with no more serum, she takes the drastic measure of injecting what remains of the one-use-only Activator. This creates a grotesque "Ellie-Sue" hybrid mutant, with protruding limbs and Sparkle's face left fused into its back in a permanent scream.

Yes, that... happens. The studio has been keeping Ellie-Sue under wraps, but if you want to see what this creature looks like for yourself, a couple of images have now leaked online.

"Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? You should try this new product: The Substance. It changed my life. With The Substance, you can generate another version of yourself: younger, more beautiful, more perfect… Just share the time. One week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days. Easy, isn’t it? If you follow the instructions, what could go wrong?"

