MCU Rumor Roundup: Ed Harris' WONDER MAN Role, AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Costume Leak, And More

The clock is counting down to the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and as every day passes, we're one step closer to finally seeing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in action.

We've already told you about a possible Avengers: Doomsday leak that's seen fans somehow acquire photos of the main cast suited up. While those have yet to circulate on social media, they appear to originate from the same source as the shots from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Now, a fan who claims to have seen the images in question has provided some illustrations of what they look like. Again, these are an artist's interpretation, not the photos themselves.

Mystique is rocking a completely different style with several elements pulled from the page, while Cyclops and Magneto will both have comic-accurate elements to their respective suits, too. One of the leakers has promised to share more photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 when the first trailer drops, suggesting they're sitting on a treasure trove of unseen images.

If that's the case, then we may get to see "official" versions of the sketches below in around a month when the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer plays in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Over to Wonder Man now, and scooper @MyTimeToShineH is reporting that Westworld star Ed Harris will not appear in the Disney+ series. His name has been associated with the show for a while, but we assume that talks ultimately didn't work out (or the original rumour was incorrect).

The insider's recent claim about Frozen star Josh Gad appearing in Wonder Man has also been confirmed in the latest issue of D23 Magazine.

It's said that the actor is "playing an extremely famous version of himself," with Gad "[showcasing] his singing abilities." Word of his involvement with the series first circulated in 2023, so Gad's MCU debut has been a long time coming.

In Wonder Man, aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Josh Gad.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.