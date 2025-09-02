SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Is Unrecognisable (Multiple Times) In Fun New LEGO "Never Stop Playing" Short

LEGO and actor Tom Holland, known for his iconic role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have teamed up to send a powerful message to kids and families worldwide: never stop playing. Together, they aim to reignite the playful spirits of kids and families, showing that growing up doesn't mean giving up on creativity and play.

To help spread the message, Holland stars in a new short film titled Never Stop Playing. Set to a swaggering "High Voltage" score by rock legends AC/DC, the film is a vibrant blend of fun, playfulness and humour. It also shows some never-before-seen sides of the British actor.

As the company puts it, "Whether you're a kid or just young at heart, the film is the LEGO Group's rallying cry to keep our imagination and playful spirit alive."

Throughout the short, Holland clicks two LEGO bricks together, symbolising the moment he chooses to embrace playfulness. From there, he portrays a range of characters that each remind us about the power of play and bring a much-needed sense of fun back into the world.

From dazzling as a superstar footballer ("The Gamechanger") to sharing wisdom as an entrepreneur ("The Innovator"), bringing excitement to a subdued gallery ("The Creator"), transforming into an undercover LEGO minifigure, or even portraying an uptight boss who has forgotten how to have fun - Tom shows that play is always a choice, regardless of our age or stage in life.

"I loved building with LEGO bricks as a child," Holland said. "My brothers and I would create our own wild worlds, turning the living room into a prehistoric jungle with our LEGO dinosaur set or set up racing tracks for our LEGO cars! It was fun to relive those memories on set. Becoming an official 'Playmaker' is very cool. No matter how busy life gets, I’ve never stopped playing...and I don’t plan to anytime soon!"

"I hope that this short film I did with the LEGO Group demonstrates the idea that to play is a way of expressing who we are no matter what age! For me, it’s always been an important element of exploring the world and embracing the environment I’m in. Whether I’m on set or just hanging out with my brother and mates, I try to bring an element of play into everything I do," the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star added.

You'll also spot Tom's real-life brothers, Sam and Harry, making a surprise appearance in the film as the trio comes together to celebrate a simple, joyful truth: staying playful connects us all.

The film was directed by Los Pérez (Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez) through Biscuit Filmworks, the award-winning creative duo known for their bold visual style, adrenaline-charged storytelling, and standout art direction.

You can watch this fun new LEGO trailer starring the MCU's Peter Parker in the player below.