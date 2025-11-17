AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH - First Clip With New Teasers & Posters Released As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash are now on sale, and Disney has debuted the first clip from the movie along with some new teasers and a lot of posters...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 17, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are now officially on sale, and while that new trailer we've been waiting on won't be released until later tonight during Monday Night Football, Disney has shared the first clip along with a series of teasers, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a lot of posters.

The clip finds the younger members of the Sully clan being chased down by the saga's new villain, the ruthless leader of the Ash People, aka the Mangkwan Clan, Varang (Game of Thrones alum Oona Chaplain).

Cameron has previously said of the character: "Varang is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She's hardened by that. She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil."

We recently learned that Avatar: Fire and Ash will clock-in at 3 hours, 15 minutes, making it the longest movie in the franchise so far. 2009's Avatar ran for 2 hours, 42 minutes, while 2022's The Way of Water was 3 hours, 12 minutes.

Though these movies definitely have their detractors, the first two films were massively successful at the box office, and we fully expect Fire and Ash to follow suit this December - especially as it's now been confirmed that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will screen ahead of the movie.

The big [creative] advance in [Fire and Ash] is just going to be greater character depth," Cameron said in a recent interview. "We're seeing new cultures, new creatures—all the same stuff you'd expect from an 'Avatar' movie, but the whole idea of this cycle of films is to live with these people and go on this epic journey with them. So I think it's not about, 'We're going to show you the best water [VFX] ever done'—but you get more into the heart and soul of the characters. And there's some very interesting new characters that come in as well. This is a journey over time. It will play out through movie three, into movie four and movie five. There's an epic cycle to the whole thing."

Avatar 3 will see the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans, with David Thewlis also on board as a new character named Paylak.

Fire and Ash has been hit with numerous delays, but is finally set to release in theaters on December 19. Two additional sequels, the still untitled Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, are in various stages of production and are expected to be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments section down below.

