DUNE: PART TWO Sets Max Streaming Date; Is Now Available On 4K UHD Blu-Ray

Dune: Part Two has been available to purchase on Digital services for almost a month now, but Warner Bros. has finally announced a streaming date for Denis Villeneuve's critically-acclaimed sci-fi sequel.

Fans will get to return to Arrakis from the comfort of their couches very soon, as Dune: Part Two is set to premiere on Max next Tuesday, May 21.

Although the movie didn't reach $1 billion as some predicted (always a long shot in the current box office climate), it did pass $700 million worldwide, meaning a third film based on Frank Herbert's second novel, Dune: Messiah, is likely.

Part Three hasn't been officially greenllt, but is believed to be in the early stages of development - though there's no guarantee that Villeneuve will to return to complete the trilogy.

“If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant," the filmmaker told Empire in a recent interview. "If ever I do Dune Messiah, [it’s] because it’s going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don’t do it.”

Dune: Part Two is now available on 4K UHD Blu-ray.

"Those hoping for blockbuster escapism might find themselves shook by this faithful, at times borderline depressing adaptation," we said in our review. "But Dune Part Two is Sci-fi spectacle at its finest and most audacious, as Villeneuve builds-upon and possibly surpasses (opinions will vary) his previous film with aplomb."

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.