JURASSIC WORLD 4: We May Finally Have An Official Title For Universal's Next Dino-Disaster Movie

Despite previous reports that the movie was going to be called "Jurassic City," we're now hearing that Universal's fourth Jurassic World adventure will have a different title when it hits theaters...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Universal Pictures' new Jurassic World movie has been filming since mid-June (it's reportedly wrapped in Thailand and will soon move to Malta), and thanks to a reliable source, we may finally have an official title for the latest entry in the dino-disaster franchise.

We had heard that the movie was being referred to internally as Jurassic City, but according to Daniel Richtman, the official title is Jurassic World: Rebirth.

We've since learned that this title has indeed been trademarked.

Not the most original title, but it gets the point across.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is set to helm the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are set to star, with Scarlett Johansson playing the lead.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for the highly in-demand Black Widow star, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years. There is no information on the character Johansson will play.

Specific lot details are also under wraps, but we now have some idea of the general premise, and it sounds like the plan is to go back to basics by taking a page out of the original Jurassic Park's play book.

The movie is being described as “a completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”

We assume this island will be one of the Muertes Archipelago, aka The Five Deaths. As for the title, the movie is reportedly being referred to as "Jurassic World 4" and the rumored Jurassic City.

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."

Dominion director Colin Trevorrow will not be involved, but he did share his ideas for a potential follow-up last year.

"The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs," said the filmmaker. "For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it’s inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?"

Do you have any interest in another Jurassic World movie? What do you make of this title? Drop us a comment down below.

"Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."

View Recorder