JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Final Trailer Adds Mutant Dinosaurs To The Mix And Pure Carnage Ensues

Universal Pictures has unleashed the epic final trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth (via SFFGazette.com). Those of you eager for the franchise to shift from over-the-top action back to the sort of tense, horror-inspired moments seen in the early movies will no doubt love what you see here.

With the story set on a new island, the spotlight shifts to the monstrous, mutant dinosaurs deemed too dangerous for the defunct "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" theme parks.

This sneak peek reveals a first look at a Mutadon previously described as a cross between a pterosaur and a raptor, a nightmare-inducing combination that's sure to cause our heroes some serious problems. The iconic T-rex is also back, but it's the grotesque Distortus Rex that will serve as Jurassic World Rebirth's "big bad."

Previously, that's been described as a cross between a T-rex, Rancor, and Xenomorph, making it the deadliest creature on the planet.

Talking about the terrifying "D-Rex" earlier this year, Edwards teased, "It’s kind of like if the T-Rex was designed by H.R. Giger, and then that whole thing had sex with a Rancor."

"It’s a design that I was really happy with," the filmmaker said of the six-limbed creature. "I'd like to buy the toy of it when it comes out."

ILM's David Vickery added, "Gareth wanted us to feel sorry for it as well as terrified, because its deformities have caused it some pain, and there’s an encumbrance to it."

You can see the new trailer and poster for Jurassic World Rebirth below.

The worst of the worst dinosaurs were left here. Watch the final trailer for #JurassicWorldRebirth and get tickets now.



— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) May 20, 2025

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Alongside Johansson, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Gareth Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.