JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Set Photos Reveal New Look At BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson As Zora Bennett

Universal Pictures revealed our first official look at Jurassic World Rebirth late last month via some promo stills and an updated logo, and as filming continues at the University of Greenwich, some new photos from the set have been shared online (via UnBoxPHD).

The official images spotlighted the movie's main characters, played by Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, and here we have another look at the pair filming a scene indoors.

According to the official synopsis, Johansson will play covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who "attempts to secure the genetic material from the dinosaurs but ends up stranded with a civilian family on an island that holds a secret being kept from humanity for decades."

We don't have many details on Bailey's character, but he is believed to be playing a palaeontologist (no big surprise there).

Check out the photos and a brief video below.

The rest of the synopsis reads:

"The film will be set five years following the events of Jurassic World Dominion, when the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

These additional details tie-in with a previously leaked (but reportedly official) breakdown, which described Rebirth as “a completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”

As for those mysterious dinos (well, one dino and two prehistoric creatures) mentioned above, scooper MTTSH believes they will be: Mosasaurus, Titanosaurus and Quetzalcoatlus.

If you're not too well-versed in Palaeontology, you may not be as familiar with these beasts as the likes of the T-Rex and Triceratops, but they existed during the Late Cretaceous/Maastrichtian eras.

The Mosasaurus was a carnivorous aquatic reptile; the Titanosaurus a herbivorous sauropod, and the Quetzalcoatlus was a gigantic pterosaur.

Have another look at the recently-released images below.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is set to helm the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are also set to star.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for Johansson, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years prior to Natasha Romanoff's demise in Avengers: Endgame (she did return for a Black Widow prequel movie).

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."