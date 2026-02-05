William Shatner Brilliantly Defends Modern STAR TREK Against Elon Musk

William Shatner Brilliantly Defends Modern STAR TREK Against Elon Musk

William Shatner responded to Elon Musk’s criticism of modern Star Trek, using franchise canon to explain why today’s darker stories still fit its long-standing message of hope and progress.

News
By MattThomas - Feb 05, 2026 05:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Trek
Source: SFFGazette.com

William Shatner has once again taken to social media to defend Star Trek’s modern direction, this time pushing back against conservative critics, and, notably, Elon Musk. The exchange kicked off after XPRIZE chairman Peter Diamandis lamented Hollywood’s reliance on “dystopian” storytelling, arguing that audiences need more hopeful visions of the future.

Musk echoed the sentiment, suggesting that earlier Star Trek series offered a far more optimistic blueprint for humanity. And he’s technically not wrong. The franchise was built on a progressive, post-scarcity ideal. It's a future where humanity has largely moved beyond greed, war, and tribalism.

While classic Star Trek was never a flawless utopia, it consistently framed progress as the end goal. Newer series like Discovery and Strange New Worlds, by contrast, reflect a messier reality, one shaped by trauma, instability, and existential anxiety rather than polished certainty.

Channeling the grounded logic of James T. Kirk, Shatner delivered a pointed philosophical rebuttal.

"That’s because their ancestors lived through these dystopian times and found the only way to survive was to hope for a positive future,” he wrote, punctuating the remark with a winking emoji.

His response draws directly from Star Trek canon. The enlightened 23rd century didn’t arrive effortlessly. It emerged from the devastation of World War III and the horrors of a post-atomic collapse. By invoking that history, Shatner reframed hope as a hard-earned survival strategy rather than naive optimism.

Shatner usually avoids political back-and-forth, but his message is clear. If modern Star Trek feels darker, it’s because it reflects the world we’re living in now, one currently navigating its own "dystopian" hurdles and still struggling to reach the hopeful future the franchise has always promised.

The legendary actor’s response to Elon Musk comes just weeks after U.S. Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller criticized Starfleet Academy and urged Paramount+ to bring in Shatner to “fix” the franchise. Much like his reply to Musk, Shatner answered Miller with irony and humor, brushing off complaints over a brief scene that showed three female characters on a starship bridge.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
Chris Pine Offers Candid Update On His STAR TREK Future As Franchise Charts A New Course
Related:

Chris Pine Offers Candid Update On His STAR TREK Future As Franchise Charts A New Course
STAR TREK: William Shatner Trolls Stephen Miller After STARFLEET ACADEMY Backlash
Recommended For You:

STAR TREK: William Shatner Trolls Stephen Miller After STARFLEET ACADEMY Backlash

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder