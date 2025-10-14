Drew Struzan, Renowned Artist Behind Posters For STAR WARS, BLADE RUNNER, THE THING & More, Has Passed Away

Drew Struzan, Renowned Artist Behind Posters For STAR WARS, BLADE RUNNER, THE THING & More, Has Passed Away

Some sad news to report tonight, as legendary artist Drew Struzan, who is widely viewed as one of the greatest poster artists of all time, has passed away at the age of 78...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2025 09:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

We're sad to report that the Legendary Drew Struzan, who was widely considered to be one of the greatest movie poster artists of all time thanks to his stunning work on the likes of Star Wars, Indiana Jones. Blade Runner, Back to the Future and much more, has passed away at the age of 78.

Earlier this year, we got word that Struzan had been living with Alzheimer's disease, and his condition had deteriorated to the point that could no longer paint or make public appearances.

Longtime collaborator Greg Aronowitz posted the following statement to Struzan’s Instagram account.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that Drew Struzan has moved on from this world as of yesterday, October 13th. I feel it is important that you all know how many times he expressed to me the joy he felt knowing how much you appreciated his art.”

Struzan began his career designing album covers for the likes of The Beach Boys, Bee Gees and Earth, Wind & Fire, and Alice Cooper. In 1975, he started working on promotional movie posters for smaller budget films such as Empire of the Ants and Squirm. Then, in 1978, Struzan was approached to create a new poster design for the re-release of Star Wars, and the rest is history.

“Drew made event art,” said Steven Spielberg on Struzan’s legacy. “His posters made many of our movies into destinations…and the memory of those movies and the age we were when we saw them always comes flashing back just by glancing at his iconic photorealistic imagery. In his own invented style, nobody drew like Drew.”

"Drew was an artist of the highest order," said George Lucas. "His illustrations fully captured the excitement, tone and spirit of each of my films his artwork represented. His creativity, through a single illustrated image, opened up a world full of life in vivid color…even at a glance. I was lucky to have worked with him time and time again."

In a 2021 interview with Slashfilm, Struzan spoke about the creative process behind his posters and the impact of his artwork.

“I felt that art was more than just telling the story. I’m looking to give a person a feeling about something they could hope for. I asked the directors what they’re doing and why they were doing it, [and] I try to find the best in what they are doing, then I paint that way. I look for the best pictures I can find of the actors and scenes [and] I look for the color palette. I design a composition that is open ended, not closed ended saying, ‘This is what you have to think about this.’ I feel like I’ve done a good job when that happens.”

Our thoughts are with Drew's family and friends during this difficult time.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/14/2025, 9:46 PM
RIP, what a great impact on cinema
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/14/2025, 10:01 PM
@Wahhvacado - His style Will live on in AI ..i Will make a póster on His style using Grok to honor His legacy
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/14/2025, 11:13 PM
@Wahhvacado - The guy was an amazing talent
Skestra
Skestra - 10/14/2025, 9:58 PM
One ot the greatest artist of the century. His work is unmatched.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 10/14/2025, 9:59 PM
RIP. Huge part of my childhood. Freakin legend.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/14/2025, 10:00 PM
A very talent artist.
Rest in peace.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 10/14/2025, 10:00 PM
Second to none.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/14/2025, 10:01 PM
ITS ok we got AI His style Will live on AND used un next Star Wars starring Rey Stalker Palparine
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/14/2025, 10:02 PM
read the article...full retract.
kseven
kseven - 10/14/2025, 10:07 PM
RIP
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/14/2025, 10:42 PM
It feels like movies became less magical when he stopped doing posters. They don't make 'em like him anymore. Rest in Peace.
BunchOfPosers
BunchOfPosers - 10/14/2025, 10:56 PM
...and not a single comment -neither from the editor nor from any user- about the just as legendary Renato Casaro's passing just a few days ago.

Came to say this, and to get banned again.

So long, redditors~
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/14/2025, 10:58 PM
The word Iconic and Legend get's thrown around a lot. But it doesn't begin to describe this man's work.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 10/14/2025, 11:00 PM
He made movie posters cool

For a long time they imitated his style

Now movie posters are usually boring
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2025, 11:06 PM
RIP to a legend…

Still some of if not the best posters in the business!!.
kseven
kseven - 10/14/2025, 11:13 PM
RIP to the GOAT

