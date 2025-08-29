RUMOR: GHOST RIDER Eva Mendes Joins STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Cast In A Surprising Role - Possible SPOILERS

RUMOR: GHOST RIDER Eva Mendes Joins STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Cast In A Surprising Role - Possible SPOILERS

According to a new rumour, Ghost Rider and The Spirit star Eva Mendes has also joined the cast of Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter, alongside her real-life husband, Ryan Gosling. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 29, 2025 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars: Starfighter began shooting earlier this week, and following yesterday's first look, another name has seemingly been added to the movie's cast. 

It's already been reported that Amy Adams is playing the sister of Ryan Gosling's character and the mother of Flynn Gray's young lead. Now, Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com) is reporting that Ghost Rider and Hitch star Eva Mendes has been tapped to play the wife of whoever Gosling is playing. 

As we're sure you already know, Gosling and Mendes are married in real life, and the latter rarely takes on acting roles since having children. Her last movies were The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012 and Lost River in 2014. Mendes has only had a few small screen roles, but lent her voice to a "Yoga Instructor" in Bluey in 2021. 

We'd bet on this being a minor cameo role, perhaps explaining why her involvement in Star Wars: Starfighter hasn't been officially announced. 

In related news, Jeff Sneider has learned that Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda is set to serve as the movie's director of photography. His previous credits include Top Gun: Maverick, F1: The Movie, TRON: Legacy, Life of Pi, and Tomorrowland.

While not confirmed, it's previously been reported that Star Wars: Starfighter takes place after The Rise of Skywalker, with Gosling playing a Jedi who trains his nephew as his Padawan. The only official details we have are that this is "an all-new standalone adventure," that's "an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars."

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter," filmmaker Shawn Levy said to mark the start of production. "From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally."

He added, "Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime."

Star Wars: Starfighter stars Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Mia Goth (Infinity Pool), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hedda), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel). 

Directed by Levy, the film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be released theatrically on May 28, 2027.

LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 8/29/2025, 3:09 PM
Eva mendes was ghost rider? Proof reading goes a long way.
Skestra
Skestra - 8/29/2025, 3:18 PM
@LenSpiderman - The fact Eva Mendes purposely wore a push-up bra in "Ghost Rider" because she knew 'the fans would love it' gives her a lifetime pass from me. If she's in it, I'll watch it. :)
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/29/2025, 3:16 PM
A Shawn levy idea no doubt. He loves adding his stars’ immediate family members into his movies
PedroSparkles
PedroSparkles - 8/29/2025, 3:16 PM
Space hooker?
RedSheep
RedSheep - 8/29/2025, 3:19 PM
An actor from Winnie the Pooh Blood & Honey made the cast? Talk about a step up.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/29/2025, 3:20 PM
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/29/2025, 3:29 PM
As garbage as Terrifier is. I do believe if Damien Leone allowed a solid director and writer like Shawn Levy while Leone stayed on as the head of the Special Effects team, It would actually be a great horror franchise. I think Shawn Levy has a good library of cat and mouse movies with comedy that could work for Terrifier and Sienna.
Minghagz
Minghagz - 8/29/2025, 3:42 PM
User Comment Image

