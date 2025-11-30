STAR WARS: DUEL OF THE FATES: Breaking Down Colin Trevorrow's (Much Better?) Version Of EPISODE IX

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com, and with so much talk about The Hunt for Ben Solo, now seemed like a good time to revisit this unmade version of Episode IX! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was largely considered a disappointment by fans of this Galaxy Far, Far Away, and it's not hard to see why. Going into damage control after some of Rian Johnson's more divisive creative decisions, the 2019 movie tried to make everyone happy. It ultimately failed due to creative decisions every bit as controversial. Cramming in too much story and a lot of fan service, it marked a disappointing end to the Skywalker Saga. However, before J.J. Abrams returned, it was Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow who was tasked with ending the story. His Episode IX would have been vastly different; there was no Emperor Palpatine, no redemption for Ben Solo, and a very different reveal about Rey's parents. While Trevorrow's screenplay has never been released in its entirety, we've scoured the internet for everything that's been revealed to bring you a breakdown revealing what might have been. To check that out, all you need to do is click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...

The Title And Opening Crawl Colin Trevorrow's Episode IX would have been titled Duel of the Fates, and that's seemingly a reference to the iconic piece of music that played over the battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace. The opening crawl, meanwhile, was set to read as follows: The iron grip of the FIRST ORDER has spread to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Only a few scattered planets remain unoccupied. Traitorous acts are punishable by death. Determined to suffocate a growing unrest, Supreme Leader KYLO REN has silenced all communication between neighboring systems. Led by GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to prevent their annihilation and forge a path to freedom...



A Daring Mission From there, the action would have kicked off at the Kuat Shipyards, where Rose Tico and BB-8 were attempting to infiltrate one of the First Order's ship factories in an effort to deliver another blow on behalf of the Resistance. Finn and Poe also would have been present, and their plan involved destroying a power shaft supplying raw ore to the factory from the orbital ring below the Moon they're on. Unfortunately, things go wrong, and the First Order is able to contain the blast. A character named Admiral Vaughn dismisses the Resistance's tactics as "pitiful," but the tide soon turns in their favour.



Rey's New Weapon Disguised as a Tusken Raider, Rey reveals her new weapon, a double-bladed lightsaber that's a hybrid of her staff and Luke Skywalker's blade (the one destroyed in The Last Jedi). A battle ensues, and our heroes manage to escape with a Star Destroyer! It's then that the Knife 9, a ship carrying the Knights of Ren, arrives. Rather than being sidelined, we'd have seen what they're capable of when one of them kills the Admiral for his failure.



Return To Coruscant The once vibrant city now looks very different as the planet has become a stronghold for the First Order. General Hux is now Chancellor Hux, and the traitor who helped the Resistance steal that Star Destroyer is executed before him. He then meets with other members of the First Order and a variety of alien warlords who are all too aware that there's a "last Jedi" making problems in the Galaxy. This council demands to know the location of Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, but all Hux can say is that he's off searching for something of great power that will help them. Oh, and at some point, we'd have also learned that Captain Phasma survived!



A Haunted Kylo Ren On Mustafar Kylo Ren, who now has stubble and looks a little worse for wear, is alone on Mustafar (except for a droid that's said to be similar to Darth Maul in appearance) and haunted by the Force Ghost of his uncle, Luke Skywalker. They argue back and forth about Ren's path, leading him to little more than an empty tomb, but the villain vows to become more powerful than any Jedi. It's then that he finds a Sith Holocron, which reveals a message from Emperor Palpatine. It was meant for Darth Vader as a contingency in case Luke killed him. We learn that Vader was to take Luke to see Tor Valum, a Sith Master and Darth Plagueis's teacher. However, after the Holocron scans Kylo and realises he's not Vader, it releases red lightning and explodes, burning his face.



Rey Still Wants To Save Kylo Ren Back at the Resistance base, everyone is shocked to see a Star Destroyer land on the planet, and there's a funny moment with Rey using a Jedi mind trick on officers who were still on board. Talking to Finn, she admits that she's not sure she has what it takes to be a Jedi, especially when so many people have such high expectations of her. Talk turns to Kylo Ren, and she's unable to explain their connection after telling Finn about nightmares she's been having about him. He believes that Rey should shut him out as he can't change, though the Jedi reminds him that Finn is proof that it's never too late to become a different person.



A Plan Starts To Form That Star Destroyer could help turn the tide for the Resistance as it still has most of its weapons...they just need an army to use it! Rey, meanwhile, has been studying the Jedi texts from Ahch-To and discovers that there's a communications system called a Force Beacon beneath the Jedi Temple in Coruscant that could be used to reach out to allies across the Galaxy. The kicker is that the First Order will be powerless to stop it as it predates even Empire technology.



Rey Gets Angry Luke also appears as a Force Ghost to Rey, and just as he's pushing Kylo Ren to embrace Ben Solo, he's pushing Rey to get stronger. Kylo, meanwhile, has had smelted Mandalorian armour applied to his face to cover his scars and proceeds to belittle Hux before ordering him to deal with the Resistance while he takes care of Rey. Rey asks Luke what it means for there to be balance in the force, as "The dark suffocates the light, light extinguishes the dark. Over and over and over again." She's clearly doubting herself, and Luke can sense that she's angry; their exchange boils down to him trying to convince her to remain on the path she's on and not give up on the Force or becoming a Jedi.



The Story Takes Shape One team (Rose, Finn, R2-D2, and C-3PO) heads to Coruscant to light the beacon, while another (Rey, Poe, and Chewbacca) are travelling to a planet where Rey is looking for someone to help her figure out what she should do (that's as specific as this description gets, unfortunately). Before Rey leaves, she tells Leia - who remains at the base overseeing the Resistance - that she believes there's still good in Kylo Ren, something even his mother doubts. All Leia wants Rey to know is that her story is her own and that she shouldn't let anyone, including Luke, tell her what to be.



Vader's Mask Is Destroyed Kylo Ren fully seems to be embracing the Dark Side at this point, taking Darth Vader's mask and saying he finally understands him now: "You allowed love to cloud your judgment." He proceeds to take his grandfather's helmet and throws it from a balcony, shattering it.



War Is Waged In The Galaxy Things start to get a little vague at this point, but the First Order tracks down its stolen Star Destroyer and the Resistance is forced to go on the run. That first team manages to turn on the beacon in the Jedi Temple, and we then see people around the Galaxy receiving the signal (including Bossk). The second team, meanwhile, is being pursued by the Knights of Ren to a planet called Bonadan.



Kylo Ren Meets Tor Valum Kylo Ren arrives on Remincore and comes face-to-face with Tor Valum. He's an alien of unknown origin who is 7000 years old and said to be very "Lovecraftian" in appearance. Kylo begins training with him, and in a throwback to The Empire Strikes Back's cave scene, Ren comes face to face with Darth Vader and loses what is described as a brutal battle between them. Poe, meanwhile, has taken Rey to a Seer who is able to pull information from her memories, including a star chart of some sort from her visions with Kylo Ren. The Knights then show up, and a lightsaber battle ensues in which Rey is ultimately victorious (throughout the film, they'd have been taken out by her).



Pieces Start Falling Into Place Eventually, Rey and Kylo Ren arrive on Mortis, while Leia recruits Lando to organise the smugglers and take the fight to the First Order. Rose (who reportedly had a much larger role in this film) is captured and tortured by the villains, but makes her escape and rejoins her friends. Finn, alongside R2 and Threepio, manages to start a citizens' uprising on the ground on Coruscant (and even recruits some of his fellow Stormtroopers). It's around this point that Hux takes his own life with one of the many lightsabers he's collected from fallen Jedi, while those Finn found hiding in the Jedi Temple make use of old tech to take the fight to the First Order and finally end their reign. Leia also brings her forces to Coruscant for the final battle with the First Order, and fights ensue both on the ground and in the sky. Chewbacca ends up flying an X-Wing, while back on Mortis, Rey and Kylo are squaring off in a battle that's seen him become more powerful than any Sith before him (he can now absorb the life energy of others).

