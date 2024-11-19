STAR WARS: Henry Cavill Rumored To Have Had Talks About Potential Role In Simon Kinberg Trilogy

Could our previous big-screen Superman take flight in the galaxy far, far away?

Last week, the news broke that Lucasfilm is developing a new Star Wars trilogy, with Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) tapped to write and produce all three films, and a new rumor claims that none other than Henry Cavill has met with Lucasfilm about a potential role.

Cavill has appeared in a number of major comic book, sci-fi and fantasy franchises over the years, playing the Man of Steel in the DCEU, Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher, and a Wolverine variant in this year's Deadpool and Wolverine. He also has the lead role in the Highlander reboot on the way, and there are rumors that he might be in line to play another character in the MCU.

The actor has spoken about his love for the Star Wars franchise in the past, and scooper MTTSH is now claiming that he has had discussions with the studio about possibly taking a role in the new trilogy.

It was initially reported that these new movies would continue the Skywalker Saga with Episodes 10, 11 and 12, but this intel has been disputed, and some insiders believe that Kinberg will "instead begin a new saga and sits alongside Star Wars percolating projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, and Donald Glover."

We're still not certain what Lucasfilm has planned, but a recent report claimed that Daisy Ridley's Rey will be part of the trilogy.

Where this would leave Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie - which is expected to be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker - is hard to say, but Lucasfilm is believed to have hired a new writer to replace Steven Knight, which would obviously suggest that the project is still moving forward.

Here's what Cavill had to say about his appreciation of Star Wars several years ago.

"I am a fan of them. I would have to read a script and speak to a director before I could possibly say if I’d be interested in being a movie it’s not as simple as you know. Yes, it’d be fun and ideal but what if the script sucks…you’ve got to keep your fingers crossed that it works."

Kinberg made his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix before going on to helm The 355. While these projects probably won't inspire much confidence, it's important to keep in mind that he will not be directing these new Star Wars movies (as far as we know, anyway).

The filmmaker has written and produced a number of very successful projects, including the recent Deadpool and Wolverine. As far as the Galaxy Far, Far Away goes, he has previously worked as a co-creator on the Emmy-nominated animated series Star Wars Rebels alongside Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck, and was also a consultant on Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.