STAR WARS: Henry Cavill Rumored To Have Had Talks About Potential Role In Simon Kinberg Trilogy

A new rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Deadpool and Wolverine is in talks for a role in Simon Kinberg's Star Wars trilogy...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 19, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Could our previous big-screen Superman take flight in the galaxy far, far away?

Last week, the news broke that Lucasfilm is developing a new Star Wars trilogy, with Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) tapped to write and produce all three films, and a new rumor claims that none other than Henry Cavill has met with Lucasfilm about a potential role.

Cavill has appeared in a number of major comic book, sci-fi and fantasy franchises over the years, playing the Man of Steel in the DCEU, Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher, and a Wolverine variant in this year's Deadpool and Wolverine. He also has the lead role in the Highlander reboot on the way, and there are rumors that he might be in line to play another character in the MCU.

The actor has spoken about his love for the Star Wars franchise in the past, and scooper MTTSH is now claiming that he has had discussions with the studio about possibly taking a role in the new trilogy.

It was initially reported that these new movies would continue the Skywalker Saga with Episodes 10, 11 and 12, but this intel has been disputed, and some insiders believe that Kinberg will "instead begin a new saga and sits alongside Star Wars percolating projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, and Donald Glover."

We're still not certain what Lucasfilm has planned, but a recent report claimed that Daisy Ridley's Rey will be part of the trilogy.

Where this would leave Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie - which is expected to be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker - is hard to say, but Lucasfilm is believed to have hired a new writer to replace Steven Knight, which would obviously suggest that the project is still moving forward.

Here's what Cavill had to say about his appreciation of Star Wars several years ago.

"I am a fan of them. I would have to read a script and speak to a director before I could possibly say if I’d be interested in being a movie it’s not as simple as you know. Yes, it’d be fun and ideal but what if the script sucks…you’ve got to keep your fingers crossed that it works."

Kinberg made his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix before going on to helm The 355. While these projects probably won't inspire much confidence, it's important to keep in mind that he will not be directing these new Star Wars movies (as far as we know, anyway).

The filmmaker has written and produced a number of very successful projects, including the recent Deadpool and Wolverine. As far as the Galaxy Far, Far Away goes, he has previously worked as a co-creator on the Emmy-nominated animated series Star Wars Rebels alongside Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck, and was also a consultant on Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Diend
Diend - 11/19/2024, 1:08 PM
Out of all of these rumor articles you've got to wonder how often CBM got it right.


Maybe 9 out of 15,877 times?🤷
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/19/2024, 1:10 PM
Simon Kinberg Trilogy

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 1:12 PM
Cool if true…

I could see him as a rogue or bounty hunter type character rather than Jedi.

Also I was away when this was reported but I’m cautiously optimistic about these Kinberg SW films…

The man’s track record is a mixed bag at best but he’s consulted on Force Awakens & Rogue One whilst also being involved with Rebels which is a series I like.

If he can recapture that vibe then I’m down for this!!.

?si=vSxFHieKB9rAJ7Nq
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/19/2024, 1:12 PM
One thing I DO think JJ Abrams got right was casting lots of lesser known actors for roles, which is also what the original trilogy did. I’d prefer to see that continued
Steel86
Steel86 - 11/19/2024, 1:25 PM
@MrDandy - I will say this. I 100% believe if JJ was given the keys to make a three films I think they would've been way better. Still not a masterpiece by any means but at least 3 watchable films that maybe get better with age.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/19/2024, 1:13 PM
Hard to get excited about SW movies nowadays, but Cavill being involved would pique my interest.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/19/2024, 1:15 PM

It's possible the next Star Wars movies could be even more terrible than the last 4.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/19/2024, 1:17 PM
Don't do it, Henry. Don't do it.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/19/2024, 1:24 PM
Nah, I don't buy it, he's too white and too masculine and too straight for current day Star Wars.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/19/2024, 1:32 PM
@IronMan616 - Even with the rapist wobbling his way back to office, you’re still crying 😂
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/19/2024, 1:38 PM
@FireandBlood - Ha. Spare us. What little credibility you had was completely shot after you and your little clique argued relentlessly that he wouldn't be reelected.

Pretty much the majority of voters looked at your and your political inner circles and said "go fu** yourself".

I'm sure you're also shaving your head in solidarity with the others and swearing off sex with men.😁
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/19/2024, 1:30 PM
And by the way, the women are always saving the wars around here. You might wanna think about changing the name to star Women.

User Comment Image

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

