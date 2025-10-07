TRON: ARES Reactions Promise A "Visually Stunning" Movie That's "Extremely Dumb" With "Basic Characters"

The first TRON: Ares social reactions are here ahead of its release in theaters this weekend, and while it sounds like a fun ride in terms of the visuals, critics seem to agree that it's otherwise lacking.

By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2025
TRON: Legacy wasn't exactly a record-breaking box office hit when it opened in 2010, but many fans felt it was a worthy follow-up to the 1982 original. There's been talk of a third chapter for years, and it finally arrives in theaters this weekend. 

Unfortunately, if the first social media reactions (via SFFGazette.com) are any indication, it may only be worth seeing for its impressive visuals. Critics have taken to X to weigh in since last night's world premiere, describing it as "visually stunning" and an "audio [and] visual feast."

The plot is described as "extremely dumb" with "underwhelming set pieces" and "basic characters." Jared Leto, meanwhile, receives little in the way of praise, with many wishing that Joseph Kosinski had got to make his Legacy follow-up, TRON: Ascension.

There hasn't been much in the way of excitement for TRON: Ares; whether that's down to Leto being the lead or the trailers failing to generate the necessary level of excitement is up for debate. Either way, these reactions will come as a blow to Disney as it looks to rejuvenate a franchise that already has a big place in its Disney World theme park. 

Last month, it was projected that TRON: Ares would open with $44 million in North America this weekend. Based on these first reactions—which, even with the most mediocre of movies, are often better than this—we can expect negative reviews to put a big dent in that. 

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. The release marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band, although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy in the process.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025. 

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 10/7/2025, 8:08 AM
Anyone know a good website I can bet rotten tomatoes score numbers?

This stuff is shockingly predictable.

Also I want to buy my Mum a new car.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/7/2025, 8:14 AM
@CyberNigerian - Audience score in the 80s, right?
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/7/2025, 8:23 AM
@CyberNigerian - website is you no one can decide what you like but you live your life have strangers tell you what to go see if you like movie or not unless it have goood reviews is not way to go make choice for yourself no one can make it but you alone live your life strangers tell what movie see based on reviews may as well see avatar movie without hesitation, revenant ,
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/7/2025, 8:16 AM
Sounds like Tron to me

Reboot the MCU and DCU
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/7/2025, 8:43 AM
@WalletsClosed - Sounds like most the blockbusters a lot of us on this site watch.

Reboot the WalletsClosed
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/7/2025, 9:18 AM
@lazlodaytona - “Reboot the wallets closed.” LMFAO!! Haha brilliant! 😆😆😆🤣🤣
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/7/2025, 8:17 AM
User Comment Image
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 10/7/2025, 8:19 AM
The critics and I usually disagree on movies so if they don't like Tron then I'm probably going to love it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/7/2025, 8:25 AM
@defenderofthefaith - what if you see movie turns out you don’t like , critics like movie you pass on it you see movie later find out you do like it ?

Interests and likes almost best choice with entertainment not reviews
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/7/2025, 8:24 AM
It's Jared standing in front of a green-screen for 2-hours getting paid millions.

He ain't complaining about any reviews. 😏
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/7/2025, 8:24 AM
I like Leto, but this is a Skip To My Lou, under the leg no-look pass
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/7/2025, 8:26 AM
Can’t wait see this one tron real world
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 10/7/2025, 8:30 AM
The minute they cast Leto, I lost all interest and I'm a fan of the first two Tron movies.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/7/2025, 9:09 AM
@FinnishDude - Same, I saw a clip of Greta V Jodie which looked great for what it was and if basicaly only those two as hero/villain on the basis of that and my past love of the franchise and NIN I'd be all in but can't shake the fact I'm yet to see Leto play any character I could get behind beyond his role as a villain in the second blade runner (and even then felt two dimensional and could think of others who would have done better with the role).

Not to mention my serious concerns about Leto as a person and allegations against him which although can't help feeling is only scratching the surface, inoccent till proven guilty and all that but the dude has ALWAYS creeped me out making it hard to give the benefit of doubt in his case.

I'll eventualy check this out when free for me to view regardless reviews, but likely to be low on my listas things stand like the last Indiana Jones film was (that i finaly watched last week, better than I was led to believe but still average at best, second worst of the franchise IMO).
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 10/7/2025, 9:24 AM
@FinnishDude - Im also a big fan, and it was my response as well.

the whole thing feels like a cash grab with little to no actual inspiration.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 10/7/2025, 9:29 AM
@Apophis71 - I also think its awkward that theyre putting such an emphasis on NIN, reznor literally IS NIN, but he and ross have been doing scores regularly for more than a decade.

So really this is nothing new, and you could say there are like 20 NIN scores lol. it just feels like a blatant attempt to recreate the success of daft punk’s classic work on Legacy.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/7/2025, 8:31 AM
Surprising.
tb86
tb86 - 10/7/2025, 8:33 AM
Didn’t Legacy get similar reviews when it first came out, and now it has achieved cult status like the original?
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 10/7/2025, 9:00 AM
@tb86 - I don't recall them being negative. I'm one of the biggest Tron fans and I remember everyone loved it who were fans of the 1st. Only complaints people had were the CGI Kevin Flynn face in the beginning and a lack of Tron as a hero. They had him repurposed as Rinzler instead after he lost to Clu. We Tron fans were hoping and expecting Tron to be in the 3rd film cause he broke his programming at the end of Legacy and became Tron again.

Lack of Tron in this Tron movie is kinda insane.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/7/2025, 9:17 AM
@tb86 - Better ones than this from what I recall, they weren't great but didn't totaly trash the narrative and characters in this way.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 10/7/2025, 9:31 AM
@tb86 - it wasnt reviewed this poorly.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/7/2025, 8:40 AM
Great! This film should be making the big bucks then! James Cameron is in the middle of doing the very same thing with his movie series at the moment.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 10/7/2025, 8:50 AM
People trashed Legacy’s plot when it came out, and it ended up being one of my favorite movies of the year.

Critic scores mean nothing.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/7/2025, 8:53 AM
Sounds about right.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 10/7/2025, 9:04 AM
A good movie these days is hard to find.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/7/2025, 9:17 AM
User Comment Image
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 10/7/2025, 9:18 AM
Leto is so unlikable. Stop casting him
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/7/2025, 9:23 AM
@itzayaboy - I actually really like Leto. I couldn’t care less what he’s done outside of his profession nor how he behaves towards others. I like his movies and I think he’s a very good actor.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/7/2025, 9:25 AM
@itzayaboy - He's a charisma void. He must have some serious blackmail on other Hollywood cho-mos like him self to keep getting these roles.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 9:22 AM
It’s unfortunate to see the mixed reactions to this so far but I’m also not entirely surprised…

The movie has looked just fine from what I’ve seen but the selling point of this franchise has been the audiovisual experience rather then its story & characters which have always been pretty basic i feel which idk is a strong enough attraction now in this age of VFX and such then it was when the original or even when Legacy came out.

Anyway , I didn’t care for Legacy when I first saw it and it’s been awhile since I have seen the original but will rewatch both before I check this out at home.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 9:27 AM
It’s unfortunate how little seen Tron:Uprising was because imo it’s the best part of this franchise so far!!.

?si=Vw23gLtWg9ibQueu
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 9:30 AM
Nothing about Sam and Quorra? They don't even have Tron in a Tron movie? Wow. I was really hoping for a real follow up to Legacy. That film was slept on. I really wanted to see how Quorra was getting along in the real world. I wanted to see Tron make a comeback after that final tease.

Bruce Boxleitner had some criticisms of Disney's handling of the franchise. Looks like he was frustrated. I hear ya Bruce. I'm a little frustrated too. I'm an IMAX 3D fan so I will be checking it out, but it will be bittersweet.

