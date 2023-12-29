Zack Snyder Says REBEL MOON R-Rated Cut Will Be "More Brutal, More Bizarre" With "A Lot Of Sex"

The PG-13 cut of Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire that's currently streaming on Netflix doesn't exactly shy away from violence, but while watching the movie it soon becomes abundantly clear that multiple sequences have been edited to remove some of the more extreme brutality and bloodshed.

An R-rated extended version of A Child of Fire is on the way (no premiere date has been announced), and during an interview with Yahoo UK (via SFFGazette.com), Zack Snyder gave fans a better idea of what to expect from his director's cut.

"Way more brutal. More bizarre. Verhoeven-esque. More RoboCop than you know... in the way that it uses violence as another character. And there's a lot of sex in it, and sci-fi fantasy."

One of the biggest criticisms of Rebel Moon has been that it lacks character development, with most of Kora's recruits reduced to action sequence introductions with sparse dialogue and hardly any interactions with their fellow space warriors. Hopefully, the extended cut will also rectify this while also throwing more sex and violence at the screen.

Snyder also took to Vero to share a new image from his director's cut, and it looks like we're going to be spending more time with Jimmy the Robot.

Zack Snyder shared a frame from the #RebelMoon director's cut on Vero pic.twitter.com/CxK60vMi9D — Unbiased Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) December 28, 2023

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

The heroes of Rebel Moon are: Kora (Sofia Boutella), an Imperium deserter who leaves the peaceful Veldt to fight back; Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary pilot whose Tawau-Class freighter will prove invaluable to Kora’s quest; Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a Veldt farmer who knows little of the galaxy outside of his small, quiet corner of the galaxy; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a hardened gladiator who once served the Imperium; Tarak (Staz Nair), a noble indentured servant who shares a bond with a flying creature called a Bennu; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a cyborg sword master whose mechanical hands allow her to wield molten-metal weapons; Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), an insurgent who has been harrying the Imperium with guerilla attacks; and Milius (E. Duffy), a refugee who seeks justice for their home — a colony that has already fallen to the Mother World.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire hits Netflix on December 21. The sequel, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, will debut on April 19, 2024.