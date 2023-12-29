Zack Snyder Says REBEL MOON R-Rated Cut Will Be "More Brutal, More Bizarre" With "A Lot Of Sex"

Zack Snyder Says REBEL MOON R-Rated Cut Will Be &quot;More Brutal, More Bizarre&quot; With &quot;A Lot Of Sex&quot; Zack Snyder Says REBEL MOON R-Rated Cut Will Be &quot;More Brutal, More Bizarre&quot; With &quot;A Lot Of Sex&quot;

Zack Snyder has shared a new image from his R-rated director's cut of Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire, while also teasing what fans can expect from the extended version of his sci-fi adventure.

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 29, 2023 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi

The PG-13 cut of Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire that's currently streaming on Netflix doesn't exactly shy away from violence, but while watching the movie it soon becomes abundantly clear that multiple sequences have been edited to remove some of the more extreme brutality and bloodshed.

An R-rated extended version of A Child of Fire is on the way (no premiere date has been announced), and during an interview with Yahoo UK (via SFFGazette.com), Zack Snyder gave fans a better idea of what to expect from his director's cut.

"Way more brutal. More bizarre. Verhoeven-esque. More RoboCop than you know... in the way that it uses violence as another character. And there's a lot of sex in it, and sci-fi fantasy."

One of the biggest criticisms of Rebel Moon has been that it lacks character development, with most of Kora's recruits reduced to action sequence introductions with sparse dialogue and hardly any interactions with their fellow space warriors. Hopefully, the extended cut will also rectify this while also throwing more sex and violence at the screen.

Snyder also took to Vero to share a new image from his director's cut, and it looks like we're going to be spending more time with Jimmy the Robot.

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

The heroes of Rebel Moon are: Kora (Sofia Boutella), an Imperium deserter who leaves the peaceful Veldt to fight back; Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary pilot whose Tawau-Class freighter will prove invaluable to Kora’s quest; Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a Veldt farmer who knows little of the galaxy outside of his small, quiet corner of the galaxy; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a hardened gladiator who once served the Imperium; Tarak (Staz Nair), a noble indentured servant who shares a bond with a flying creature called a Bennu; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a cyborg sword master whose mechanical hands allow her to wield molten-metal weapons; Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), an insurgent who has been harrying the Imperium with guerilla attacks; and Milius (E. Duffy), a refugee who seeks justice for their home — a colony that has already fallen to the Mother World.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire hits Netflix on December 21. The sequel, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, will debut on April 19, 2024.

REBEL MOON Director Zack Snyder Denies Movie's Space Portals Had A NSFW Inspiration
Related:

REBEL MOON Director Zack Snyder Denies Movie's Space Portals Had A NSFW Inspiration
REBEL MOON Delivers Strong Netflix Debut - But Can It Retain The No. 1 Spot For Long?
Recommended For You:

REBEL MOON Delivers Strong Netflix Debut - But Can It Retain The No. 1 Spot For Long?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

rebellion - 12/29/2023, 8:03 AM
the next person who gives him the money to film anything is probably insane
lazlodaytona - 12/29/2023, 8:18 AM
@rebellion - I mean, he's helping turn a profit with the film for Netflix. Which means the audience %-wise favors the film. Doesn't have to be a critically praised by critics to still be successful.
BeNice123 - 12/29/2023, 8:06 AM
The next person who invests in his film development for a sequel is definitely a Snyder Cult Fan.
ThePott - 12/29/2023, 8:07 AM
SteelGunZ - 12/29/2023, 8:08 AM
This man LOVES to waste money!
harryba11zack - 12/29/2023, 8:09 AM
Apophis71 - 12/29/2023, 8:18 AM
"More Brutal, More Bizarre" With "A Lot Of Sex"

Considering he went there again with a rape scene aspect to the story those terms combined gives concern that the directors extended version may be worse not better. More brutal and bizarre with the action stuff, fine, but what is needed is more time developing the characters and other stuff I'd rather go watch if wanting "A Lot Of Sex" than a Snyder film as not something he has ever done well even in the number of films of his I like.

I know the term sex sells has some weight to it but sometimes, in some stuff, with some creatives it can be a bad sign not a good one.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder