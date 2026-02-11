DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Rumored To Feature More Characters From Marvel's Netflix Shows

As we know, the second season of Daredevil: Born Again will feature Jessica Jones, and it seems Marvel Television has no intention of stopping with the return of Krysten Ritter's hard-drinking PI.

Though this probably won't come as much of a surprise given recent comments from Marvel's Brad Winderbaum, Daniel Richtman claims that the planned third season of Born Again will include more characters from the now defunct Netflix shows.

Whether this means Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and/or Danny Rand (Finn Jones) will return is not clear, but Richtman does mention that Rosario Dawson has had talks to reprise the role of Claire Temple (he also reiterates a previous rumor that Claire will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, and while Jones should serve as an equalizer, it only makes sense that the Man Without Fear would enlist the aid of the rest of his fellow Defenders at some point.

Here's what Winderbaum had to say about potentially seeing Jones, Cage and Rand in a future season of Born Again during an interview with EW

“I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

You can check out the recently released trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 below.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."