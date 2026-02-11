DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Rumored To Feature More Characters From Marvel's Netflix Shows

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Rumored To Feature More Characters From Marvel's Netflix Shows

According to a new rumor, the third season of Daredevil: Born Again will feature the return of more characters from Marvel's now defunct Netflix shows...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 11, 2026 12:02 PM EST

As we know, the second season of Daredevil: Born Again will feature Jessica Jones, and it seems Marvel Television has no intention of stopping with the return of Krysten Ritter's hard-drinking PI.

Though this probably won't come as much of a surprise given recent comments from Marvel's Brad Winderbaum, Daniel Richtman claims that the planned third season of Born Again will include more characters from the now defunct Netflix shows.

Whether this means Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and/or Danny Rand (Finn Jones) will return is not clear, but Richtman does mention that Rosario Dawson has had talks to reprise the role of Claire Temple (he also reiterates a previous rumor that Claire will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, and while Jones should serve as an equalizer, it only makes sense that the Man Without Fear would enlist the aid of the rest of his fellow Defenders at some point.

Here's what Winderbaum had to say about potentially seeing Jones, Cage and Rand in a future season of Born Again during a 2015 interview with EW  

“I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

You can check out the recently released trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 below.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Be A Race To Stop Peter Parker Transforming Into [SPOILER]
Related:

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Be A Race To Stop Peter Parker Transforming Into [SPOILER]
Upcoming Marvel Reprints May Reveal Some Big Clues About SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Plot
Recommended For You:

Upcoming Marvel Reprints May Reveal Some Big Clues About SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Plot

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder