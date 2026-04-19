Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Breaks Silence On Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Theories

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Breaks Silence On Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Theories

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has weighed in on theories that he's been edited out of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer as he sets the record straight on his rumoured involvement.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 19, 2026 03:04 AM EST

Will Charlie Cox's Daredevil appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this July? That's the question on every Marvel fan's mind right now. 

The actor has repeatedly said it won't happen, and even with Jon Bernthal's Punisher set to appear in the movie, it seems Marvel Television's plans for the Man Without Fear mean he'll be busy elsewhere. 

Cox wants it to happen, fans want it to happen, and Marvel Studios...well, the hope is that Kevin Feige and company are quietly plotting to have the web-slinger share the screen with 'ol Hornhead after Peter Parker and Matt Murdock's brief interaction in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There's a compelling theory about Daredevil showing up when Spidey battles The Hand—we'll have more on that for you later—and a widespread belief that the vigilante has been edited out of the scene featured in the banner above.

Appearing at the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, Cox was once again asked about potentially appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and, seeming somewhat exasperated, told the interviewer, "I'm not in it. Don't ask. I'm not in it."

When the possibility that he was edited out of the trailer was presented to Cox, the actor replied, "I don't know what you're talking about, but I'm not there. Unless they put me in after the fact using computer-generated images, I'm not there. I promise. I'm sorry [Laughs]."

Told he was breaking the interview's heart, the Daredevil: Born Again star replied, "Yeah, mine too" (Cox has made no secret of his desire to join Spider-Man in theaters).

Will we get a Daredevil-shaped surprise in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? It's far from guaranteed at this stage, but with so many links to Daredevil: Born Again—as well as Frank Castle, we'll see Sheila Rivera—a team-up is bound to happen sooner rather than later.

You can hear more from Cox in the Instagram post below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumored To Feature Plenty Of Surprises; [Spoiler] Cameo Confirmed
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumored To Feature "Plenty Of Surprises"; [Spoiler] Cameo Confirmed
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merchandise Reveals Savage Hulk, Tombstone, Scorpion's Mask, And More
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merchandise Reveals Savage Hulk, Tombstone, Scorpion's Mask, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lord22
lord22 - 4/19/2026, 3:40 AM
serious question

what kind of treach is the hand to spiderman ?

shouldn't he be able to beat them all in 2 secs ?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/19/2026, 3:51 AM
@lord22 - traditionally The Hand are top tier ninjas with overwhelming numbers and supernatural assistance, as well as an infinite bankroll, plus,because comics

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder