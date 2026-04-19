Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Breaks Silence On Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Theories

Will Charlie Cox's Daredevil appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this July? That's the question on every Marvel fan's mind right now.

The actor has repeatedly said it won't happen, and even with Jon Bernthal's Punisher set to appear in the movie, it seems Marvel Television's plans for the Man Without Fear mean he'll be busy elsewhere.

Cox wants it to happen, fans want it to happen, and Marvel Studios...well, the hope is that Kevin Feige and company are quietly plotting to have the web-slinger share the screen with 'ol Hornhead after Peter Parker and Matt Murdock's brief interaction in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There's a compelling theory about Daredevil showing up when Spidey battles The Hand—we'll have more on that for you later—and a widespread belief that the vigilante has been edited out of the scene featured in the banner above.

Appearing at the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, Cox was once again asked about potentially appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and, seeming somewhat exasperated, told the interviewer, "I'm not in it. Don't ask. I'm not in it."

When the possibility that he was edited out of the trailer was presented to Cox, the actor replied, "I don't know what you're talking about, but I'm not there. Unless they put me in after the fact using computer-generated images, I'm not there. I promise. I'm sorry [Laughs]."

Told he was breaking the interview's heart, the Daredevil: Born Again star replied, "Yeah, mine too" (Cox has made no secret of his desire to join Spider-Man in theaters).

Will we get a Daredevil-shaped surprise in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? It's far from guaranteed at this stage, but with so many links to Daredevil: Born Again—as well as Frank Castle, we'll see Sheila Rivera—a team-up is bound to happen sooner rather than later.

You can hear more from Cox in the Instagram post below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.