F1 Driver Esteban Ocon And Tom Holland Reveal Special Spider-Man: Brand New Day Helmet

F1 Driver Esteban Ocon And Tom Holland Reveal Special Spider-Man: Brand New Day Helmet

Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon will wear a special Spider-Man: Brand New Day helmet at two upcoming Grand Prix races, and the Haas driver and Tom Holland recently teamed up for a reveal.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2026 04:07 AM EST
Source: FullThrottleHQ.com

Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon, who races for the American team, Haas, was part of the global Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser trailer reveal earlier this year. He's a self-confessed super-fan and has frequently worn Marvel-inspired helmets during race weekends.

As we first reported on FullThrottleHQ.com, Ocon will next wear an official Spider-Man: Brand New Day helmet at the upcoming Belgian and Hungarian Grand Prix. As you'll see in the video below, he got to reveal that to Peter Parker himself, Tom Holland, when the actor was in France for the movie's global press tour.

During their conversation, Holland and Ocon discuss the feeling of being an F1 driver (Holland is a fan of the sport) and the speculation surrounding the next Spider-Man movie. The actor admits that some of what fans are saying online is "getting a little close," but stops short of specifying what that might be.

There's not often much of a crossover between F1 and superheroes, though Superman Returns and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were both promoted by Red Bull Racing. 

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As for Ocon, there's been a lot of speculation about his F1 future lately. It hasn't been a strong year for Haas, and the Frenchman is 17th in the standings with 3 points (his teammate, Ollie Bearman, has 18 points). Haas is expected to make some changes to its lineup in 2027, meaning there may no longer be a place for Ocon on the Grid. 

In 2024, Ocon revealed that his love of superheroes started when he was 11 and travelling across Europe with his father, taking part in major go-karting races, with the goal being to eventually reach Formula 1. 

Having watched the Spider-Man movies 40 - 45 times, he's proud to know much of the dialogue by heart. And, if you're still doubting how much of a fan he is, Ocon added, "With my family, when we go and see a movie, and they stand up at the end to leave, I’m like, 'No! There are two or three credit scenes!' They’re like, 'How do you know?' 'Because I already checked!'"

"You need to watch them how they came out. I would start the way I have done, basically, so 'Spider-Man 1,' then you go through all the 'X-Men,' 'Fantastic Four,' then 'Iron Man.' Then you get your way through there. Some people would contradict me and say you should watch it in the chronological order of the MCU, so 'Captain America' first. But I would prefer release order," he added.

You can watch Ocon's meeting with Holland—and see his new Spider-Man helmet—in the Instagram post below. Make sure you stay tuned to FullThrottleHQ.com for more F1 updates.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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