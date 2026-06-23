Spider-Man: Brand New Day - New Details On Person Who Remembers Peter & "Secret Villain" Revealed - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has earned a reputation for revealing a little too much in interviews, and while the actor didn't spoil any BND plot points outright during recent press rounds to promote the movie, he did leave fans with quite a bit to discuss.

Holland revealed that one character still remembers Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that Brand New Day's main villain is still "very much a secret."

Spidey will take on multiple bad guys in the movie, but it was generally assumed that the primary antagonist would turn out to be whoever was controlling people's minds in the trailers. This appears to be Sadie Sink's character (believed to be Jean Grey), but there's a chance the film's marketing has done a bang-up job of keeping us in the dark.

According to Daniel Richtman, this individual is "not a surprise villain," which suggests that it is Sink's character or one of the other foes that's been confirmed to appear.

As for the character who remembers Peter Parker, Richtman claims that it is indeed Jean Grey.

Of course, Jean wouldn't necessarily need to remember Peter, as she could simply learn all she needs to know by reading his mind.

A lot of scoopers remain convinced that Sink is playing the powerful mutant, but some are adamant that she is a completely different character. Either way, it's impressive that some level of mystery has been maintained in an era where the majority of every movie's secrets are spilled in advance.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.