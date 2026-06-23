Spider-Man: Brand New Day - New Details On Person Who Remembers Peter & "Secret Villain" Revealed - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - New Details On Person Who Remembers Peter & &quot;Secret Villain&quot; Revealed - Spoilers

We have some more details on the supposedly "secret" villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as well as the one character who still remembers Peter Parker...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2026 08:06 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has earned a reputation for revealing a little too much in interviews, and while the actor didn't spoil any BND plot points outright during recent press rounds to promote the movie, he did leave fans with quite a bit to discuss.

Holland revealed that one character still remembers Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that Brand New Day's main villain is still "very much a secret."

Spidey will take on multiple bad guys in the movie, but it was generally assumed that the primary antagonist would turn out to be whoever was controlling people's minds in the trailers. This appears to be Sadie Sink's character (believed to be Jean Grey), but there's a chance the film's marketing has done a bang-up job of keeping us in the dark.

According to Daniel Richtman, this individual is "not a surprise villain," which suggests that it is Sink's character or one of the other foes that's been confirmed to appear.

As for the character who remembers Peter Parker, Richtman claims that it is indeed Jean Grey.

Of course, Jean wouldn't necessarily need to remember Peter, as she could simply learn all she needs to know by reading his mind.

A lot of scoopers remain convinced that Sink is playing the powerful mutant, but some are adamant that she is a completely different character. Either way, it's impressive that some level of mystery has been maintained in an era where the majority of every movie's secrets are spilled in advance.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/23/2026, 8:57 PM
If she is Jean Grey, everything we’re seeing in the trailers is up for debate. She could be messing with Spidey’s mind. Maybe that’s why there are so many villains, Hulk is wild again, and he thinks he’s morphing into a spider.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 9:01 PM
@ElJefe - That would be a Very Boring movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2026, 9:06 PM
@ElJefe - How dissapointing yet true to form would that be, to show all those villains in the marketing only for them all to just be made up inside someones head. Almost sounds like we got that movie before.

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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2026, 9:12 PM
@OneMoreTime -
User Comment Image

Don't break character
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/23/2026, 9:52 PM
@ElJefe - Peter is suppose to be immune to the villain’s control.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 8:57 PM
We also, Know Why Bruce Banner Turns back into the Hulk. Equipment Malfunction not Jean Grey.

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RealTurner
RealTurner - 6/23/2026, 9:09 PM
@OneMoreTime - The mind controlling character is literally using Banner to talk to him in that moment. It's in the trailer. They are the one who made him take off the device and destroy it, clearly.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 9:21 PM
@RealTurner - The Hulk is the ONE that knows Spider-Man is Peter Parker. Even in the Comics.
Amaru
Amaru - 6/23/2026, 9:42 PM
@OneMoreTime - No fool, Hulk didn't even know Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the MCU.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 9:51 PM
@Amaru - Both were in Avengers Endgame and final battle.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/23/2026, 9:08 PM
Jean wouldnt need to remember. She could just read his mind...
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 9:08 PM
I don't think Sadie Sink is Playing Jean Grey. Never been in the Spider-Man comics. Makes zero sense to me. I think Shathra and Spider-Queen claims start feeling more and more likely.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2026, 9:09 PM
My guess is this “not a surprise villain” is William Metzger and the DODC since we know the latter have been trying to round up superpowered individuals as we saw in Ms Marvel & Wonder Man…

I’m still hoping it’s Tombstone personally but given we haven’t seen him at all in the trailers , it makes me think he’s either been cut or his role is very small but we’ll see.

Also Sadie’s “Jean” (if that’s who she is indeed playing) remembering Beck revealing Spider Man is Peter Parker makes sense due to her own psychic & telepathic abilities which could have made her immune to the memory wipe which makes me think we’ll have atleast MJ remember by the end of the due to her bringing MJ’s memories of Peter back!!.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/23/2026, 9:56 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The trailers showed Peter webbing up Damage Control agents (and it was shown on CinemaCon). So them being antagonists/villain isn’t a secret.

The leaked trailer showed Sadie Sink’s character reading through Peter’s stuff in his apartment. That is probably how she knows who he is.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 6/23/2026, 9:10 PM
The only way Sink is linked to Jean Grey is cause have mind control and is red head otherwise her character is pretty obviously Ariana Soria from Spider Island who is telepath and is linked to Peter's mutating into a Man Spider maybe with some aspects from Shatra from Spiderggedon to link her to the Multi verse and Web of life.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/23/2026, 9:21 PM
@YonnyLayna - the only reason people think she’s Jean Grey is because she has red hair. If Sadie Sink was a blonde, everyone would think she’s Emma Frost and they’d still be wrong. It appears Sink’s character does have telepathy but it looks more like possession to me and I can’t recall Jeans powers working like that.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/23/2026, 9:58 PM
@YonnyLayna - Ariana Soria is also a mutant.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/23/2026, 9:12 PM
It's almost as if most of the scoopers don't actually know shit.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/23/2026, 9:23 PM
@TheFinestSmack - they don’t know 💩!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 9:13 PM
The Hulk knows who Spider-Man is. The Hulk Never Forgets.

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WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/23/2026, 9:27 PM
@OneMoreTime - I guess technically the Hulk wasn’t there when the spell was cast, Banner was. I mean… ehhh… I guess it makes sense… that’s if Banner/Hulk are considered two different individuals, which you could make an argument out of.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 6/23/2026, 9:21 PM
I’m amazed that after 18 years, THIS is the hardest secret to crack. Especially when Sadie Sink has been confirmed for the movie.

Ya know! I like it. Some secrets can still be kept and make these movies even more fun. These days, we know what happens in the movie before it officially releases.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/23/2026, 9:39 PM
She is Jean Grey...Search your feelings. You all know it to be true.
MrRossBot
MrRossBot - 6/23/2026, 9:46 PM
It’s Jackal. He put the Carrion virus into the Green Jackal beer seen at Ned and MJ’s party. That’s how he’s jumping from person to person. Peter is seen drinking from a red cup in the trailer, then goes home, passes out, and wakes up in the cocoon. The virus is normally meant to let Jackal jump between bodies, but Peter’s spider physiology causes it to trigger a mutation instead. The Jean Grey angle is a misdirect—even the DODC thinks she’s responsible, which is why she’s being held captive. It’s also worth noting that Jackal debuted in the same comic that introduced Peter and Punisher’s first meeting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2026, 9:52 PM
@MrRossBot - User Comment Image

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