Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Peter Parker Faces Hulk, Scorpion & The Hand in Show-Stopping New Trailer

At a fan event in Amsterdam today, with stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in attendance, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios finally launched the official theatrical trailer for their highly anticipated blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

The stunning new trailer features tons of never-before-seen new footage, as we see the friendly neighborhood superhero (Tom Holland) teaming up with MJ (Zendaya) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and squaring off against a multitude of adversaries, including The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scorpion (Michael Mando), The Hand, and a mysterious new character played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

While plot details remain mostly under wraps, the trailer does reveal more of what to expect as we see Peter struggling with his evolving powers, ultimately leading him to seek counsel from Dr. Bruce Banner, although it seems like things go awry when this mind-controlling new foe enters the picture and turns the entire city on its head.

Tickets formally went on sale this morning, with Sony announcing, "For the first time in Spider-Man history, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been specially crafted in two native aspect ratios, delivering an optimized theatrical experience for audiences around the world no matter what screen they see it on. Brand New Day will be distributed in two versions: a 1.90:1 presentation for flat screens and a 2.39:1 presentation for scope screens."

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Watch the new trailer below: