Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Peter Parker Faces Hulk, Scorpion & The Hand In Show-Stopping New Trailer

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Peter Parker Faces Hulk, Scorpion & The Hand In Show-Stopping New Trailer

After a multitude of teases, the official theatrical trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally arrived, offering a 4K look at Spider-Man teaming up with The Punisher and fighting The Hulk!

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By RohanPatel - Jun 17, 2026 03:06 PM EST

At a fan event in Amsterdam today, with stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in attendance, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios finally launched the official theatrical trailer for their highly anticipated blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

The stunning new trailer features tons of never-before-seen new footage, as we see the friendly neighborhood superhero (Tom Holland) teaming up with MJ (Zendaya) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and squaring off against a multitude of adversaries, including The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scorpion (Michael Mando), The Hand, and a mysterious new character played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. 

While plot details remain mostly under wraps, the trailer does reveal more of what to expect as we see Peter struggling with his evolving powers, ultimately leading him to seek counsel from Dr. Bruce Banner, although it seems like things go awry when this mind-controlling new foe enters the picture and turns the entire city on its head.

Tickets formally went on sale this morning, with Sony announcing, "For the first time in Spider-Man history, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been specially crafted in two native aspect ratios, delivering an optimized theatrical experience for audiences around the world no matter what screen they see it on. Brand New Day will be distributed in two versions: a 1.90:1 presentation for flat screens and a 2.39:1 presentation for scope screens."

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Watch the new trailer below:

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/17/2026, 3:31 PM
Finally!
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/17/2026, 3:32 PM
So much for "Comicbook movie/superhero fatigue".

This will make all the moneys in the summer.
Advance screening tickets sold out in under an hour.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/17/2026, 3:32 PM
Looks [frick]ing incredible!! So [frick]ing cool to see the real hulk back in action I love that shot of him all webbed up. This is one of those CBM that truly feels like a comic brought to life
centaur
centaur - 6/17/2026, 3:32 PM
they've been saving those boomerang shots for the movie or maybe a final trailer.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/17/2026, 3:34 PM
Comic book movies are back!

This looks all kinds of great.

Only gripe is that scorpion might be overlooked.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/17/2026, 3:35 PM
This looks awesome. Helluva year for Marvel!

Honestly this looks to be the most Spider-Man-y film of the Holland Spideys. And seeing him up there with Hulk and Punisher is just…

*chef’s kiss*
Lem1
Lem1 - 6/17/2026, 3:36 PM
Oh snap this looks SiCk!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/17/2026, 3:37 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Peter Parker Faces Hulk, Scorpion & The Hand in Show-Stopping New Trailer

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Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/17/2026, 3:37 PM
Really cool trailer. Even Scorpion's tail looks better. Is this the same as either of the ones that leaked, or is it different?
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 6/17/2026, 3:38 PM
Looks great. I'm shocked they still haven't even shown Sink in the trailer at all. I would assume they're saving it for the movie now. We won't know until it's out. IDGAF, but Tom is the best Peter/Spidey in live action. That's coming from a kid who skipped school to see the first Raimi movie when he was 11 years old in 2002, opening day and had his room painted red and blue.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/17/2026, 3:41 PM
Looks awful. . . because all the cool kids are hating everything now. . .
Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/17/2026, 3:43 PM
This is probably the only movie I’m watching in July 😂
Pampero
Pampero - 6/17/2026, 3:43 PM
Looks VERY good.

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