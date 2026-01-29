SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Crew Merch Reveals Shadowy New Look At Tom Holland's Web-Slinger

Spider-Man: Brand New Day wrapped filming last month, and while reshoots are scheduled to take place in the coming months, some crew merchandise is now doing the rounds on social media.

Featuring a shadowy new look at the web-slinger, the hoodie and hat are accompanied by a handwritten letter from lead star Tom Holland.

"To our incredible crew," the actor writes. "Firstly, I'm so sad this is coming to an end. It's been tough and hard work but working with you all every day has been such a joy. Thank you for making this the most creatively fulfilling and enjoyable filming experience I've ever had."

"Your hard work, dedication, talent, and kindness has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of and I can't thank you enough. I've loved laughing with you all and I hope to do this many times over."

"This movie wouldn't be a fraction of what it will be without you," Holland continued. "So thank you from the bottom of my heart and I'll see you next time. Love, Tom."

It's a touching message, and one that speaks to how much more hands-on he was with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor has said in a few interviews that he was more involved with the creative process this time, so he could give the fans what they want.

When will we get a proper first look at the movie? That's the big question, especially as Sony Pictures rarely comes to the Super Bowl. It's rare for big trailers to be released on a Friday, so we'll now have to keep our fingers crossed for next week.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.