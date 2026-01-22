SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Director Destin Daniel Cretton Says The Movie Will Feature A "Tonal Shift"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a fresh start for the MCU's Peter Parker. It's already been nearly five years since we last saw him on screen in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, meaning half a decade has passed since the world forgot who Peter is.

Jon Watts has moved on from the franchise, leaving Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton to step in and put his spin on the wall-crawler.

Based on what we know so far, that means a street-level adventure in place of the usual world-ending (and Avengers-level) threats. Some big names from the MCU will still feature—including The Hulk and The Punisher—but Peter is ditching the Stark Tech and set to finally be brought more in line with his comic book counterpart.

Talking to ComicBook.com for Wonder Man, Cretton said that "directing Spider-Man was one of the roles of a lifetime for me," explaining that while he doesn't typically like to put a "stamp" on things that would be the "pinnacle" of his career, Brand New Day is different.

"I look at every project that I work on, and it’s really just, I haven’t done this before, is it exciting for me for the next two years?" the filmmaker added. "And Spider-Man is definitely that."

"All the creatives involved when I came on board wanted to do something that felt different," Cretton noted. "Of course, it’s still the Spider-Man that everybody loves, but this is a new chapter in his life, and that tonal shift was something that was really exciting to me. It felt really different, and it was an extremely gratifying experience."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to have a darker tone, which only seems right, given that the web-slinger is facing down foes like Tombstone and The Scorpion. We also don't expect him to be in the best place, mentally, seeing as his Aunt May is dead and the only friends he had left no longer remember who he is.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.