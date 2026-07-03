Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Shares Best Look Yet At Boomerang And The Hand's Leader

We're just four weeks from Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release, and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has taken to Instagram to celebrate the artists who helped bring this story to the big screen.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer highlighted the work of costume designer Sanja Milkovic Hays, revealing new looks at Boomerang and The Hand's mysterious female leader. We still don't know who is playing them, though Fred Myers, in particular, looks very comic-accurate.

When it comes to The Hand, we're sure you'll notice that the assassin's headband has a literal "hand" symbol on it. What the plan is for the group beyond this movie remains a mystery to us.

"As we get closer to the release of [Spider-Man: Brand New Day], I’d love to introduce you all to some of the many talented artists [and] storytellers who pored over every detail of every frame to get this movie ready for you," Cretton wrote. "It’s always good to remember that this movie was made by thousands of passionate artists, who have their human fingerprints across everything you will see."

"Sanja has created the costumes for some incredible movies like: Thunderbolts*, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Star Trek Beyond, Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, & Blade," he continued. "Originally from Zagreb, Croatia, she got her master's in Architecture from [the] University of Zagreb before she found her way into costume design."

While he didn't share any photos of the web-slinger, Cretton also praised Hays for the lengths she and her team went to to give Peter Parker his new, comic-accurate costume.

"Sanja and her talented team worked tirelessly to create all the iconic costumes of [Brand New Day]. It was a huge revelation to see how difficult and intricate it was to design and build Spider-Man’s suit in this movie. Without any layers to hide things, every stitch and seam is exposed."

"They went through countless renditions of the new suit until the fit was perfect for [Tom Holland], the blue had the right amount of glow, and every web was in its exact position," Cretton noted. "Sanja and her team were a joy to work with, and I can’t wait for you all to see their beautiful art on the big screen."

Back to Boomerang, and that doesn't look like either Harry Holland or Eman Esfandi in the suit. It could be a stuntman, of course. As of now, we're in the dark about whether Marvel Studios has enlisted known actors or stunt performers to play villains like Fred and Tarantula.

Check out these newly shared Spider-Man: Brand New Day photos below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.