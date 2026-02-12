SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Hi-Res Promo Art Reveals Boomerang, Hulk, And Big Change To Scorpion Design

Promo art for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now been revealed in hi-res, and it features a far more detailed look at the designs for Boomerang and Scorpion.

They are cloaked in shadow, but we can quite clearly see that Boomerang is 100% comic-accurate. He has the mask worn by the villain in Nick Spencer's Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man, and even has a boomerang in his hand.

Recently, it was reported that Tom Holland's brother, Harry Holland, could be playing Boomerang.

As for Mac Gargan, we see that the mask/helmet has seemingly been dropped from his suit (at least in this image). His tail also doesn't appear to be a solid piece, as we can see through it to the other side. There is, however, a spike of some sort on the end.

Finally, The Hulk is looming large in the background, though we have absolutely no idea whether he's grey or green. His stance and demeanour certainly don't look much like the Smart Hulk we last saw in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In related news, ScreenRant recently spoke with Stranger Things alum Joe Keery about persistent rumours that he'll play the MCU's Harry Osborn. "I am familiar with Spider-Man," he jokingly said, acknowledging the furore surrounding him playing Peter Parker's best friend.

Saying "it's fun to entertain" the possibility, the Djo frontman pointed out that "the right thing happens at the right time," and added, "I guess you just keep your eyes open, and you read a ton and just hope for the best, I guess. [But] sure. Come on. Where's the script? Let's go."

MJ is rumoured to have a boyfriend in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but as far as we're aware, it won't be Harry. Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi is rumoured to be playing him, which makes sense as Season 2 was in production around the same time.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.