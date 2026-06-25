Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch Unveils "Jean Grey" Jacket; Tom Holland Teases Debuting Villain

If Sadie Sink isn't playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hats off to the studios and the marketing team for a very successful bait and switch!

The Stranger Things alum's role is still officially under wraps, but multiple scoopers claim to have "confirmed" that she has been cast as the X-Men's powerful telepath. Sink's character has only been glimpsed briefly in the trailers (with her face obscured), but the actress was spotted on set during filming late last year.

Sink was wearing a distinctive-looking jacket, which is now available at Hot Topic.

Though the item's listing doesn't mention Jean, the jacket worn by the redheaded model sports the green and yellow colors commonly associated with the mutant hero.

Whoever Sink is playing, she is believed to be the movie's main villain - although there's speculation that someone else (the Jackal, perhaps?) might be pulling her strings.

During a fan event in Paris yesterday, Tom Holland teased the various foes Spidey will be facing off against in Brand New Day.

“There’s a lot of new villains in this movie. There’s some returning villains, there’s some fight scenes with some heroes and there’s one villain making a debut.”

The Jean Grey jacket is being sold by hot topic lmao💀 pic.twitter.com/F12CWcAavB — phresh (@phreshoutt) June 24, 2026

È un nuovo Giorno a Roma 🇮🇹 🕷️ #SpiderManBrandNewDay is in cinemas July 29. Get tickets now. https://t.co/88tCOF9HR2 pic.twitter.com/Gj36kzLrYF — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) June 25, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.